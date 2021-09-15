AT&T launches new plans for small business

DALLAS ï¿½ American entrepreneurs are alive and well. For all the challenges of the last 18 months, more than 4.4 million new businesses were created in the U.S. during 2020 ï¿½ the highest total on record, according to the Census Bureau1. That's a 24% increase from 2019 and 51% higher than the 2010-19 average. Half a million new businesses were started in January 2021 alone. From home-based innovators to office entrepreneurs to road warriors, small business creators of all types are getting down to work. And AT&T* is here to help with new technologies, services, and expertise.