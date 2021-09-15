WHY SMALL BUSINESSES ARE EMBRACING TECH TO RECOVER
As we enter National Small Business Week, I’m inspired by the ingenuity of our small business customers and their ability to pivot how they do business virtually overnight in today’s extraordinary circumstances. From the retailer who went from a packed store to curbside pickup overnight, to the design agency who is now servicing all their customers virtually, the ability of small businesses to become digitally proficient to drive revenue has been nothing short of incredible.www.bdb.org
Comments / 0