WHY SMALL BUSINESSES ARE EMBRACING TECH TO RECOVER

Editor: For the sake of our recovery, I hope we don’t look past the reality that technology has been such an incredibly valuable partner for the small business community throughout the pandemic. I should know, having operated our family restaurant – one of the industries hardest hit by the pandemic – for the last year and a half. I simply wouldn’t have been able to keep our doors open, employees on the payroll and customers served if it weren’t for the connectivity enabled by the internet, but also the communications tools that technology companies provide at virtually no cost.

