Steven D. Benscoter, 52, of Milton, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Born January 10, 1969 in Berwick, he was the son and step-son of Timothy Benscoter and his wife Jackie of Bloomsburg, and the son of Velma Warner of West Milton. On July 23, 1994 he married the former Susan E. Yoder and they have celebrated 27 years of marriage.