I grew up in Avalon Park and loved it. My family and I lived on a quiet, tree-lined street where neighbors were polite but largely kept to themselves. I remember being able to walk to the corner store on 83rd and Stony Island that was owned by a man named “Doc,” a retired police officer, with my sisters when I was eight or nine years old. This was a big deal because at that age, we weren’t allowed to go many places without our parents—not because our neighborhood was violent, but because it was the 80s, and parents (at least those I knew) were very concerned with kidnapping. This was around the time six-year-old Adam Walsh was kidnapped and murdered, leading his father, John Walsh, to create the true-crime television series America’s Most Wanted.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO