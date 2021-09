God of War: Ragnarok’s initial reveal last year didn’t really get the blood pumping, mostly because it wasn’t much of a reveal anyway- more like an acknowledgement of a sequel’s existence, along with a launch window that was never going to be met. At the recent PlayStation Showcase though, Sony and SIE Santa Monica Studio lifted the lid on God of War: Ragnarok at long last, and ended up showing a surprising amount. On top of confirming the game’s official name and showing quite a bit of new gameplay footage, they also revealed a surprising number of details on the game’s story. And it’s hard to parse through those details and not be excited about what they could mean for where Ragnarok’s story will be headed.

