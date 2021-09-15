CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NSF to invest $25M into SpectrumX

By Light Reading
Light Reading
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON ï¿½ The worldwide growth of wireless connectivity has provided immense societal benefits and has led to an explosion in usage of the radio spectrum and expansion to higher frequencies. However, the range of available radio frequencies is finite, and as the quantity of users and applications increase the spectrum gets congested. Ubiquitous connectivity must operate in harmony with scientific uses of spectrum -- such as Earth observation, astronomy, and geospace and atmospheric sciences -- and other vital services such as public safety. Innovations are needed to overcome the challenges of interference and radio spectrum scarcity. This is an interlinked technical and policy challenge.

