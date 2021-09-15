Want Some Southern-Style Baked Goods? You’re in Luck With This New Bakery in Dover, New Hampshire

Allagash has been a Portland, Maine Brewery staple since the 90s. Long before Portland became the city with the most breweries per capita. With 26 years in business, Allagash is no stranger to success. In 1998 the still popular today Allagash White won its very first gold medal at the World Beer Cup. 4 years later in 2002, Allagash White won gold at the Great American Beer Festival. Overall, Allagash White has accumulated more than 10 medals. In 2016 Allagash brewmaster Jason Perkins was awarded the Russell Scherer Award for innovation in craft brewing. In 2019, founder Rob Tod was awarded the James Beard Award in Oustanding Wine, Beer, or Spirits Professional.

