LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Neil McCarthy, legendary Hall of Fame head basketball coach at New Mexico State from 1985 to 1997, died Sunday at the age of 81. The university confirmed his death in an announcement on social media: "Sad news today with the passing of Neil McCarthy. We will miss and remember you The post Legendary former NMSU hoops coach Neil McCarthy dies at 81 appeared first on KVIA.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO