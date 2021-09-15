Steph and Ayesha Curry Roll Into Oakland, Calif., With a Bus to Feed and Teach Kids

When Stephen Curry needed cryptocurrency advice and decided the place to get it was Twitter, one could easily see where this was going. He’d just hooked up some cryptocurrency firm (which sounds like mortuary science every time it hits your ear) and was thinking of some moderately annoying way to chop up his new venture for the proles who have access to literally no measurable fraction of the $261,134,628 coming to him starting this year and extending out to the end of the 2026 season.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO