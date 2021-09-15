Steph and Ayesha Curry Roll Into Oakland, Calif., With a Bus to Feed and Teach Kids
The bus is loud — in color and sound. That’s the way NBA star Stephen Curry and his entrepreneur wife, Ayesha Curry, prefer it. They want the kids to see it coming. Yet, it would be difficult to miss what the Currys call the Eat. Learn. Play. Bus, a hot pink, pale blue and yellowish gold mobile unit that rolls out for the first time Wednesday blaring music at an elementary school in Oakland, California.nationalblackguide.com
