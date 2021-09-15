Prestigious Waterfront | 10 SHORE Boulevard | St. Catharines, ON | $3,800,000CAD

Stunning, Large Corner Lot Home. Charming Curb Appeal in one of Livermore's most sought after neighborhoods. Enter through the Stone Pilars off of N. Mine Rd and you are immediately welcomed into Pulte Estates. This is a Great Home for families who enjoy entertaining or just relaxing...a very accommodating 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths + Bonus Room featuring a large window overlooking the beautiful back yard! Perfect for a home office, exercise room or TV room,3-car garage, laundry room smartly located near the bedrooms and the well designed open concept floor plan kitchen / family room with fireplace will certainly become the heart center of your home.Separate dining and living room add flexibility and convenience to your lifestyle. Conveniently located off of the kitchen, the huge & inviting wood deck with shade trellis is the perfect spot to relax with friends and family within your lush-landscaped and very private backyard! Excellent Choice of Schools! NICHE Rating A-

