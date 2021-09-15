CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Prestigious Waterfront | 10 SHORE Boulevard | St. Catharines, ON | $3,800,000CAD

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake front living at its finest. This stunning home with a prestigious location has the feel of resort style living all year long. Solidly built brick home updated with classic stucco & Quebec Stone with an added front portico. 4-6 car aggregate driveway & oversized double garage. Rich travertine & hardwood floors throughout. Large outstanding entertaining kitchen, dining & family room with expansive lake viewing windows.

239 Molimo Drive

Welcome to 239 Molimo Drive. Built in 1952, this gorgeous home has been thoughtfully upgraded, expanded & maintained by the current owners during their 40 years of ownership. The open LR-DR-Kitchen floor plan is a chef's dream with abundant custom cabinetry, a professional-grade Wolf gas cooktop, double ovens & a complete array of stainless-steel appliances. Bathed in light from an oversized skylight & sliding glass doors to a walk-out balcony that offers tranquil views to the Bay and beyond, this main living area functions as the heart of this wonderful home & the place that you'll love to gather with family and friends. Two BRs & a remodeled BA with floating vanity, complete this upper level. At the entry level, one finds a both an inviting family room, as well as a delightful primary BR with its en suite BA. Both rooms feature sliding glass doors to a walk-out view deck that's ideal for indoor-outdoor living. An undeveloped lower level & serene patio complete this magical home.
REAL ESTATE
luxuryrealestate.com

226 20th Avenue

226 20th Avenue - prime Richmond District location near California Street. This stately home has been loved by the same family for over 50 years and is ready for a transformation. This 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has great natural light with all bedrooms on the top floor, hardwood floors with inlay, living room with fireplace, formal dining room, kitchen. Off the breakfast room, French doors open to the deck and fenced yard, which makes for great indoor/outdoor living. The garage level and backyard have great potential. Convenient to The Presidio, Mountain Lake Park, Baker Beach, Golden Gate Park, Legion of Honor, and Lincoln Park Golf Course. Enjoy the abundance of restaurants, bakeries and shopping along California, Clement and Geary streets. Easy public transportation: 1 California, 38 Geary, 28 19th Ave, 29 Sunset, 28 19th Avenue, 91 3rd Street.
REAL ESTATE
luxuryrealestate.com

4294 Milton Way

Stunning, Large Corner Lot Home. Charming Curb Appeal in one of Livermore's most sought after neighborhoods. Enter through the Stone Pilars off of N. Mine Rd and you are immediately welcomed into Pulte Estates. This is a Great Home for families who enjoy entertaining or just relaxing...a very accommodating 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths + Bonus Room featuring a large window overlooking the beautiful back yard! Perfect for a home office, exercise room or TV room,3-car garage, laundry room smartly located near the bedrooms and the well designed open concept floor plan kitchen / family room with fireplace will certainly become the heart center of your home.Separate dining and living room add flexibility and convenience to your lifestyle. Conveniently located off of the kitchen, the huge & inviting wood deck with shade trellis is the perfect spot to relax with friends and family within your lush-landscaped and very private backyard! Excellent Choice of Schools! NICHE Rating A-
REAL ESTATE
luxuryrealestate.com

Just Listed | Charming in Conners Gables | 810 SE 39th Terrace

Experience the 𝗕𝗘𝗔𝗨𝗧𝗬 of Home ECHOnomics... This new construction home is bright, open and spacious, and sits on a large corner lot with loads of space for entertaining!. Conners Gables is an up-and-coming Okeechobee community offering the peace and quiet of a country neighborhood while being close to shopping, schools,...
REAL ESTATE
luxuryrealestate.com

133 Cecil Place

Prime Eastside Costa Mesa location for this 2-story end unit townhouse that features 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Enter the light, bright and airy open concept dining and living area with cozy fireplace and southern exposure. Enjoy the remodeled galley kitchen with granite tile counters and custom cabinetry. The convenient first floor powder room offers tumbled travertine counters. Relax, read a book or garden in your private fenced outside patio area with flower beds. The second floor boasts an oversized main bedroom with a tiled fireplace, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and large en suite bathroom with double sink vanity, separate shower, and jetted tub. There are two additional bedrooms. One with vaulted ceilings and a walk-in closet and the other with mirrored closets and a balcony. The hall bathroom features a glass enclosure tub/shower. Upgraded dual pane windows throughout the home. Other features include a 2-car attached and direct access garage with laundry hook ups and two additional tandem assigned spaces. Easy access to CA-55, CA-73 and I-405. Minutes to world-class beaches, Newport Back Bay, shopping and dining on 17th Street, local shops, restaurants, fitness studios and more.
REAL ESTATE
luxuryrealestate.com

440 Vista Suerte

Dazzling and Radiantly Remodeled Single-level, End unit, in Newport Beach! Picturesquely located in the highly coveted community of The Bluffs, this luxurious 3BR/2.5BA, 1,386sqft home stuns with tasteful modern style and chic premium finishes. Enter the magnificent interior to discover interior design bliss with an openly flowing floorplan, sheer natural sunlight, stylish faux wood flooring throughout, a crisp color scheme, recessed lighting, and a spacious living room with a bright white brick fireplace. Delicious meals and fun conversations are sure to be had in the renovated kitchen featuring stainless-steel KitchenAid appliances, ample white shaker cabinetry, quartz countertops, 36” Wolf gas cooktop, farmhouse sink, white subway tile backsplash, French door refrigerator, center island, and an adjoining dining area. Sip morning coffee outdoors on the sizeable patio or have an al fresco experience with an intimate group of friends. Recharge and find serenity in the master bedroom, which has an en suite bath with luxe beauty and dual sinks. Two additional bedrooms comfortably accommodate children, overnight guests, or home offices. Other features: attached and finished 2-car garage with epoxy floors, laundry area, washer and dryer included. Walking distance to Eastbluff Elementary, CDM Middle & High School, OLQA School & Church, Newport Beach Tennis Club, Eastbluff Shopping Center, and only a short drive to Corona Del Mar State Beach.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Woodlands Online& LLC

10 Kendrick Pines Boulevard

Bathroom(s): 2.5 Total Area: 2751 Sq. Ft. This lovely J Kyle built home is an easy short walk to the Creekside Park Shopping Center which features an HEB grocery store, restaurants & more. As you walk up you have an inviting front porch. This great open floor plan with tons of nice updates including hardwood floors throughout downstairs. The kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances and is open to living room. The living room features fireplace, built-in speakers and has lots of natural light. The dining room is next to kitchen. Downstairs you have primary bedroom with closet organizer. The bathroom has double sinks, soaking tub and shower. The laundry room is large and has room for second refrigerator. Wrought iron staircase leads up to game room, two guest bedrooms and bathroom. Outside you have a covered back porch and grass area. The garage has epoxy floors.
SPRING, TX
Tri-Valley Tribune

Check out these houses for sale in Pleasanton

(PLEASANTON, CA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.
Economy
Real Estate
luxuryrealestate.com

Meital Taub Luxury Group, Among Top Laguna Beach Real Estate Agents, Sells Iconic Victoria Beach Estate for $9.75 Million

Boasting panoramic ocean, whitewater, coastline and sunset views, the entire estate was built to relish the quintessential Southern California coastal lifestyle with sublime indoor and outdoor spaces, crafted with skill and attention to detail that is usually reserved for fine art. This sale is one of many for the Meital Taub Luxury Group, among the most sought-after Laguna Beach realtors for their proven ability to deliver results in any market.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
stjohnsource.com

Art Trails Along the Frederiksted Waterfront

Over the last few years, people have been noticing wire sculptures, mosaics and other art springing up on the streets of Frederiksted. The project is created by local artists under the guidance of Clean Sweep Frederiksted, and now there is a trail of objets d’art made of recycled materials from one end of town to the other.
VISUAL ART
WETM

Former Tops Plaza building sold for over $800K

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The former Tops Plaza building was sold for over $800,000 in a July auction to an unknown buyer, according to minutes from a recent Chemung County IDA meeting. The building on 299 South Main Street was listed for auction online on Real INSIGHT Marketplace that closed...
ELMIRA, NY
Robb Report

Inside a $25 Million NYC Duplex Penthouse Where You Can Swim Among the Skyscrapers

The penthouse at 240 Park Avenue South may be situated in the heart of New York City, but architecturally it looks like it was plucked from the rolling hills of Bel Air. It owes its contemporary aesthetic to interior designer Søren Rose, who took the unit down to the studs and completely revamped the place over the course of two and a half years. Shortly after all that work was finished, the owner got married and his 6,025-square-foot party pad—complete with a rooftop infinity pool—no longer seemed like the appropriate fit. The newlyweds have since moved to the West Coast,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

American Dream Mall Unveils ‘The Avenue,’ Featuring Luxury Shopping & Fine Dining

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A new section of the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford opened Friday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to unveil “The Avenue,” which features luxury shopping and fine dining. Saks Fifth Avenue is among several retailers opening its doors in the new part of the mall. “It is without a doubt the most incredible center in the world, and you’re about to walk into the most incredible luxury retail environment there is,” American Dream CEO Don Ghermezian said. American Dream is celebrating the opening with a fashion and art exhibit. The new section will also showcase sculpture gardens designed by New Jersey native Jonathan Adler.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Only In Texas

Cool Off Under A Waterfall At This Texas Hotel

Swimming underneath a waterfall doesn’t always require a difficult hike – although that can certainly be an adventure. If you’re looking for a similar experience without the effort, just book a room at the Hampton Inn & Suites Boerne instead. This unique hotel boasts a resort-style swimming pool with its very own waterfall, so you […] The post Cool Off Under A Waterfall At This Texas Hotel appeared first on Only In Your State.
TRAVEL
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1407 Druid Hill Avenue

Bring your imagination and a contractor! Instant equity in this hidden gem. Located in the historic Madison Park neighborhood in West Baltimore. Eligible for CHAP & live near your work grant its just minutes away from Downtown, Penn Station, Camden Yards, and M&T Bank Stadium. Visit Darrellrealty.com to get more information.
BALTIMORE, MD

