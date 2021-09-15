Fighting COVID-19 misinformation

With the recent surge of COVID-19 cases nationwide, two public health experts and associate professors at The University of Texas at Arlington’s College of Nursing and Health Innovation are highlighting the importance of access to evidence-based information and appropriate tools to fight the virus. Becky Garner is director of undergraduate...
Premier Scott Moe announced proof of vaccination or negative test requirements will be implemented for a number of establishments, businesses, and event venues across the province starting October 1. This includes:. indoor dining at restaurants. nightclubs, bars, taverns, and other licensed establishments. events and entertainment venues, including conference centres, casinos,...
Find an updated count of COVID-19 cases in California and by county on our tracker here. 12:40 p.m.: Sacramento Supervisors consider denouncing COVID-19 misinformation. The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors is considering a resolution denouncing health misinformation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The resolution would affirm generally accepted facts regarding COVID-19...
A typical day in Joe Rogan’s life starts at the gym, followed by mushroom coffee and supplements such as creatine and Alpha Brain. He sticks to a strict diet founded in “primal” eating. Dude-bros around the world drool over his intellectual conversations and cheer along when he calls out political...
To protect their patients and staff, Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville has required all employees to be fully vaccinated from COVID-19 or submit an approved medical or religious deferral by Oct. 31. Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for the hospital, said they have asked the staff to receive the...
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Misinformation in medicine is nothing new, but during the pandemic it has reached new heights and could be endangering lives. Penn Medicine is countering this misinformation with the Corona Project, a data-driven website. It is the world's largest database grading different COVID-19 treatments - what works, what doesn't - and it's all based on science.
COVID-19 cases are rising in Michigan, especially in areas of the state where people are still unvaccinated. Though vaccinations have been available for months, many people have chosen not to get them yet. These are the vast majority of the people Dr. Rob Davidson, a doctor working in an emergency...
The state Department of Public Health (DPH) will investigate physicians accused of spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and the vaccines designed to combat the virus if a complaint is filed, officials said. Christopher Boyle, DPH spokesman, said that if the agency receives a complaint that a physician was spreading COVID-19 vaccine...
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire health commissioner confronted a top Republican lawmaker Friday over spreading vaccine misinformation as a committee put COVID-19 vaccination funds on hold. Fearing they could be somehow coerced into supporting the Biden Administration's proposed COVID-19 vaccine mandate on businesses, Republican lawmakers on the fiscal committee...
SEATTLE – Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has sent Amazon a letter, accusing it of peddling misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. Warren claims this misinformation is coming through the Best Seller algorithm on the website, saying she has seen practices leading consumers to the wrong type of treatment or prevention twice in six months.
PHOENIX — It's been weeks since the Arizona Department of Health Services has held a public briefing on the rising COVID-19 cases and deaths across the state. The department reported nearly 2,000 new cases the day after the Labor Day holiday and tragically added 54 more deaths. Arizona surpassed one million cases since the start of the pandemic just last week and now more than 19,000 people have lost their battle to the virus.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the county was rising sharply, Scott Levy, chief medical officer at one of Bucks County’s hospitals, tried to tell the crowd at the Aug. 31 meeting of the Central Bucks School Board amid a debate over school mask mandates. “We’ve gone from 10 cases...
Information spread through social media can be dangerous if they aren’t checked or sourced, and something like false COVID-19 vaccine information can be especially detrimental as it could be widely spread. A 46-year-old woman posted a video on Facebook that did exactly that—and has been fined RM12,000, or six months in jail in default, by Sessions Court.
The distant memory of long lines of people desperate for vaccines early this year has given way to an urgent need for trusted information to reassure the vaccine hesitant. As pharmaceutical companies struggled to provide more vaccines throughout the year, Americans saw steadily declining outbreaks, which reached a low of 12,000 hospitalizations per day in June, as noted by Peggy Honein of the CDC’s Covid-19 Response Division. As Honein notes, now with enough vaccines for everyone, the question becomes why, in just over two months, have hospitalization rates soared to nearly 150,000 daily? With almost 1,000 people dying each day, things are now looking more like the beginning of the pandemic than the end.
Doctors who spread misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines risk losing not just their medical licenses, but their board certifications as well. The warning comes from a joint statement released Friday by three prominent specialty medical boards: the American Board of Family Medicine, the American Board of Internal Medicine and the American Board of Pediatrics. The backdrop for this strongly worded statement is rising COVID-19 cases and deaths and stubbornly high rates of vaccine hesitancy.
Baltimore, MD – The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today announced a social media initiative to combat COVID-19 misinformation and disinformation and ensure that Marylanders have accurate information about life-saving vaccines, the importance of testing, and other COVID-19-related facts. MDH will begin posting COVID-19 facts on its GoVaxMaryland Twitter feed starting today. The account will […]
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Representative Adam Schiff on Thursday called on Facebook and Amazon to provide a more thorough explanation of their efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation. “Despite some concrete and positive steps previously taken, these companies owe both the public and the Congress additional answers about...
The coronavirus is still raging, with more than 150,000 cases a day. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, made the media rounds this weekend to beg people to get vaccinated, and in doing so, revealed some key information that could save your life. Read on for 5 essential points from Dr. Fauci—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
What are your questions about the coronavirus vaccine?. Ideastream Public Media's health team is answering as many questions as possible, with help from local experts in a range of fields. You can send us your questions with our online form, through our social media group, or call us at 216-916-6476. We'll keep the answers coming on our website and on the air.
Pfizer, in new data submitted to the Food and Drug Administration, has said that side effects from COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are similar to those felt after the second dose of vaccine and are more likely to affect younger people. This comes as the drugmaker seeks the clearance of the government department to distribute booster shots across the United States.
On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
