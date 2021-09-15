Fighting COVID-19 misinformation

The distant memory of long lines of people desperate for vaccines early this year has given way to an urgent need for trusted information to reassure the vaccine hesitant. As pharmaceutical companies struggled to provide more vaccines throughout the year, Americans saw steadily declining outbreaks, which reached a low of 12,000 hospitalizations per day in June, as noted by Peggy Honein of the CDC’s Covid-19 Response Division. As Honein notes, now with enough vaccines for everyone, the question becomes why, in just over two months, have hospitalization rates soared to nearly 150,000 daily? With almost 1,000 people dying each day, things are now looking more like the beginning of the pandemic than the end.

