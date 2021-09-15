ACC looking to improve shaky performance in Power 5 matchups
Atlantic Coast Conference teams have some work to do when they step up in competition and play football programs from other Power Five leagues. Through two weeks of the season, some ACC teams have expectedly dominated lower division programs, but the ACC is just 2-6 against Power Five teams — and Notre Dame. And while three of the losses came against https://apnews.com/article/sports-college-football-nfl-alabama-alabama-crimson-tide-football-09c2596053c812815000040bc4b8d598">No. 1 Alabama, https://apnews.com/article/sports-college-football-nfl-georgia-clemson-tigers-football-9773381532d8708d9aac8875b1a71551">No. 2 Georgia and the https://apnews.com/article/sports-college-football-florida-notre-dame-fighting-irish-football-93f9183815c6096042ab3796ac68a8fd">No. 12 Fighting Irish in overtime, the others were against lightly regarded Rutgers, Mississippi and Mississippi State.www.edglentoday.com
Comments / 0