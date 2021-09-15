2011 Born Free 22′ Motorhome Built for Two
Born Free motor homes are the only units in the industry made with 3 roll bars as an added safety feature. Only 22′ in length, this model is extremely easy to park, drive or maneuver just about anywhere. Born Free is noted for their quality workmanship: real wood cabinets, attention to detail, solid construction. All the bells and whistles including cabover bed with ladder, full size jack-knife sofa bed, rear bath with separate shower and sink, outside shower, 12′ awning, generator, roof top AC, propane furnace with thermostat. Kitchen includes solid oak cabinets with corian countertops, 3 burner cook top, convection microwave, and propane/electric refrigerator. Excellent condition, 63,000 miles on the 6.8 liter V10, E350 chassis. Phone calls only, text messages will not be answered.sheridanmedia.com
