ESMO Preview: Highlights to Watch for This Year
The European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021 runs from September 16–21, 2021. Here’s a preview of some of the presentations at the meeting. Gilead Sciences will be presenting new research on its Trodelvy (Sacituzumab govitecan-hziy). Trodelvy is a first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC). It is made up of an antibody and topoisomerase inhibitor conjugate targeting the Trop-2 receptor. The presentation will look at the value of the drug for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).www.biospace.com
Comments / 0