CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

ESMO Preview: Highlights to Watch for This Year

biospace.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021 runs from September 16–21, 2021. Here’s a preview of some of the presentations at the meeting. Gilead Sciences will be presenting new research on its Trodelvy (Sacituzumab govitecan-hziy). Trodelvy is a first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC). It is made up of an antibody and topoisomerase inhibitor conjugate targeting the Trop-2 receptor. The presentation will look at the value of the drug for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phramalive.com

Exciting News Presented at ESMO 2021

Biopharma companies big and small are presenting exciting clinical studies at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2021. Here’s a look at just some of those highlights. Amgen announced the first combination study results from the Phase Ib/II CodeBreaK 101 trial. The data demonstrated that combining Lumakras (sotorasib) with...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Exelixis Announces CABOMETYX® in Combination with OPDIVO® Provides Efficacy Benefits Regardless of Prior Nephrectomy in Patients with Previously Untreated Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Based on CheckMate -9ER Analysis Presented at ESMO 2021

Progression-free survival and objective response rate benefits were observed with combination regimen versus sunitinib regardless of prior nephrectomy status. ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) today announced results demonstrating efficacy benefits regardless of prior nephrectomy status with CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb’s OPDIVO® (nivolumab) versus sunitinib for patients with previously untreated advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The data, from a post-hoc exploratory analysis of the phase 3 CheckMate -9ER pivotal trial, will be presented as an ePoster available on demand beginning at 8:30 a.m. CEST on Thursday, September 16 during the 2021 European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress (abstract 663P).
HEALTH
biospace.com

Intellia Therapeutics Set to Enter Clinic with First Solo Ex Vivo Candidate

Intellia Therapeutics is celebrating another first today as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for NTLA-5001, its first wholly-owned ex vivo CRISPR genome editing candidate. NTLA-5001 is being developed for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Intellia made the announcement late Thursday morning.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Takeda Racks Up Designations for Rare Lung Cancer Drug

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today awarded a number of approvals for Takeda Pharmaceutical's candidate drug EXKICITY in the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Takeda was granted priority review and received a Breakthrough Therapy designation, Fast Track designation, and Orphan...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bristol Myers Squibb#Amgen#Ovarian Cancer#Esmo#Congress#Gilead Sciences#Adc#Tnbc#Bispecific#Her2 Positive#Checkmate#Mpm#Adaptimmune Therapeutics#Adp A2m4cd8#Mesothelin#Ose Immunotherapeutics#Bi 765063#Monotherapy#Mss#Research And Development
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Transgene Presents Data From Phase I Clinical Trial Confirming the Potential of the Oncolytic Virus TG6002

STRASBOURG, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:. Transgene (Paris:TNG) (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, today announces the presentation of data from a Phase I study combining intravenous (IV) oncolytic virus TG6002 and oral 5-FC in patients with advanced gastrointestinal carcinomas at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) virtual meeting taking place from September 16-21, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Shasqi Presents Initial Data Validating Approach of Click Chemistry Activated Oncology Therapeutics at ESMO Congress 2021

SQ3370, a novel investigational product that activates doxorubicin at the tumor site while minimizing systemic exposure, is the first click chemistry-based treatment to be used in humans. Initial Phase 1 data suggest more than 50 times greater exposure of doxorubicin in tumor versus plasma. No observed dose-limiting toxicity to date...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Tumors
biospace.com

Research Antibodies Market Study Report | How has COVID-19 affected the market?

The reports at TMR Research provide qualitative solutions that break the barriers of doubt or uncertainties when the stakeholders plan to expand their growth reach. The researchers compile the necessary information that enlightens the CXOs about the current growth opportunities in a specific market and enables them to make the most of the opportunities.
CANCER
Medscape News

ESMO 2021: Impressive Clinical Research Despite Pandemic

The ever-widening role of immunotherapy for diseases not usually associated with these revolutionary drugs, such as gynecologic and gastrointestinal cancers, will be a key feature of new clinical data that will be presented at the forthcoming European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2021. The meeting, which will be held online...
CANCER
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Inverse

Coronavirus vaccines found to cause an , positive outcome

The campaign to distribute Covid-19 vaccines is an effort to combat severe illness and death. But according to new research, vaccinations can also boost another component of health: well-being. In March 2020, researchers at the Center of Economic and Social Research (CESR), a research institute at the University of Southern...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Week

Former FDA commissioner questions whether researchers should continue to publish sequences of novel viruses

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb told CBS News' Margaret Brennan during an interview that aired Sunday that he doesn't expect that the origins of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 will become clear anytime soon, barring a discovery of an intermediary animal host or a whistleblower inside China coming forward with knowledge that the virus initially spread following a lab leak.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

New ovarian cancer treatment shrinks tumours in nearly half of patients in trial, results show

A new treatment for an advanced form of ovarian cancer is "highly effective" at shrinking tumours, according to researchers.The combination of the drugs VS-6766 and defactinib resulted in a significant response in 11 out of 24 patients (46 per cent) during a small-scale phase one trial.It performed even better in patients with tumours driven by the KRAS mutation, with 64 per cent of patients responding to the treatment.Researchers said they were "delighted" with the outcome and suggested it could mean a "significant advance" in treatment if the results are replicated in larger trials.The study was led by a team at...
CANCER
Entrepreneur

WHO gives date for the end of the Covid pandemic, but Bill Gates says he has the 'only solution' to end the crisis

This article was translated from our Spanish edition. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Many have speculated about when the Covid-19 health crisis that has the world in check since 2020 will end. Now, the World Health Organization (WHO) gave an estimated date for the end of the pandemic . However, billionaire Bill Gates proposed what he considers the 'only solution' to end the coronavirus and future pandemics.
BUSINESS
theeastcountygazette.com

Vaccine Resistance to Mu Variant May Enforce Full Lockdown

With the daily uprising of Covid-19 cases, UK’s Environmental Secretary has warned the country for a potential return of nationwide lockdown if a particular COVID-19 variant finds a way to evade the vaccines. Eustace told Sky News, “Arguably the biggest threat to the travel industry is that if we do...
WORLD
marketresearchtelecast.com

Exclusive details of the contract with Pfizer: how much the government paid for each dose and what was the millionaire advance for the first shipment

On July 27, almost a year after the start of formal conversations with the laboratory Pfizer, the Government announced a “binding” agreement with this company for the purchase of their vaccines against the coronavirus. It ended in this way to a long negotiation that was unlocked after the Casa Rosada modified by decree the Vaccine Law and eliminate, among other issues, the word “negligence” of that norm, a concept that for the directors of the international firm opened the doors to a wave of demands.
INDUSTRY
Peninsula Digest

San Mateo COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in San Mateo: 1. 77 Bovet Rd (650) 349-6303; 2. 4242 S El Camino Real (650) 573-5401; 3. 872 N Delaware St (650) 342-7448; 4. 124 De Anza Blvd (650) 572-2514; 5. 2220 Bridgepointe Pkwy (650) 393-2126; 6. 666 Concar
SAN MATEO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy