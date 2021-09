Ticket reseller StubHub is issuing refunds to Ohioans who purchased tickets to events that were later canceled due to the novel coronavirus. An agreement was reached after an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and nine other states and Washington, D.C. The investigation was started after numerous complaints were received from customers that StubHub was violating its own policy under the “FanProtect Guarantee,” according to a news release from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office.

