Basic Life Support (BLS) for Healthcare Providers (AHA)

This American Heart Association (AHA) course is intended for those who provide healthcare to patients in a wide variety of settings, including in-hospital and out-of-hospital settings. This course is for nurses, chiropractors, dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, clergy, social workers, and nursing home administrators or any other healthcare provider. Designed to teach CPR skills for victims of all ages (including ventilation with a barrier device, a bag-mask device, and oxygen), use of an automated external defibrillator, and relief of foreign-body airway obstruction. You will receive an American Heart Association course completion card that is valid for two years after completing this course. Students will get an eCard. Students must have a valid email address. This class is for new students and those recertifying. Frequently Asked Questions.