CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waterloo, IA

Basic Life Support (BLS) for Healthcare Providers (AHA)

hawkeyecollege.edu
 5 days ago

This American Heart Association (AHA) course is intended for those who provide healthcare to patients in a wide variety of settings, including in-hospital and out-of-hospital settings. This course is for nurses, chiropractors, dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, clergy, social workers, and nursing home administrators or any other healthcare provider. Designed to teach CPR skills for victims of all ages (including ventilation with a barrier device, a bag-mask device, and oxygen), use of an automated external defibrillator, and relief of foreign-body airway obstruction. You will receive an American Heart Association course completion card that is valid for two years after completing this course. Students will get an eCard. Students must have a valid email address. This class is for new students and those recertifying. Frequently Asked Questions.

www.hawkeyecollege.edu

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Shooting at Russian university leaves 8 dead, 28 hurt

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire Monday at a university in Russia, leaving eight people dead and 28 hurt, officials said. The suspect was detained after being wounded in an exchange of fire with police, the Interior Ministry said. There was no immediate information available on his identity or possible motive.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waterloo, IA
Health
City
Waterloo, IA
Local
Iowa Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basic Life Support#Aha#Bls#Health Care#Healthcare Providers#Cpr#Ecard
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy