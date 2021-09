When a billion-dollar practice wanted to leave Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the firm’s custodian, First Clearing, suggested a Focus Financial Partners RIA that also uses its services. The M&A deal illustrates the trend toward succession-planning moves as advisors get older, as well as an unusual step taken by a giant custodian to avoid losing the assets — in this case, going so far as to introduce the departing advisor to an outside firm.

BETHESDA, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO