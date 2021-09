Mercer County Community College’s Program Very Important People, otherwise known as VIP, is starting up again and looking for students to participate. “We go into ninth-grade academy, and we go to trans Central High School, and we provide after-school enrichment,” explained Alyssa Brown, a coordinator with VIP. The program is designed to help Trenton high school students succeed in high school and college. “The program aims to assist students in attaining the skills necessary to meet New Jersey’s Core Curriculum Content Standards,” as noted on MCCC’s website. “Therefore, VIP provides participating students with after-school enrichment opportunities that complement the regular school day.”

MERCER COUNTY, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO