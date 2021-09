Mike Flanagan continues to prove himself as one of the most talented filmmakers working in the horror genre today. From Oculus, to Hush, to Doctor Sleep, he has repeatedly crafted gems in the world of features, but in the last few years he has also done exceptional work in the realm of serialized storytelling on Netflix. The Haunting Of Hill House and The Haunting Of Bly Manor both proved to be incredibly popular scare fests on the streaming service, and because of this our anticipation for the upcoming Midnight Mass is extremely high. I would say that it has been at a maximum level, but this latest trailer proves that not to be true, as this preview will only make excitement for the miniseries rise further.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO