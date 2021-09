Oglethorpe University is ranked among the nation’s Best Liberal Arts Colleges, according to the 2022 U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges Rankings. Oglethorpe also stood out for having the 17th most diverse student body among liberal arts colleges nationwide. U.S. News measures racial and ethnic diversity to “identify where students are most likely to encounter undergraduates from racial or ethnic groups different from their own.” Universities are evaluated and assigned a diversity index based on “the total proportion of minority students,” but excludes international students.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO