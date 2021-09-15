Diane L. Schrum 1957-2021
AUSTINTOWN — Diane L. Schrum, 64, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Omni West Assisted Living. The youngest child of Robert and Emily Boyer Schrum, Diane grew up in Austintown and lived at Omni West for the past 19 years. Diane graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1976, where she assisted with the girls’ track team. She worked for area restaurants, the Austintown Local Schools and 26 years in the textile department of Goodwill Industries in Liberty.www.vindy.com
Comments / 0