CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austintown, OH

Diane L. Schrum 1957-2021

Vindy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTINTOWN — Diane L. Schrum, 64, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Omni West Assisted Living. The youngest child of Robert and Emily Boyer Schrum, Diane grew up in Austintown and lived at Omni West for the past 19 years. Diane graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1976, where she assisted with the girls’ track team. She worked for area restaurants, the Austintown Local Schools and 26 years in the textile department of Goodwill Industries in Liberty.

www.vindy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Shooting at Russian university leaves 8 dead, 28 hurt

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire Monday at a university in Russia, leaving eight people dead and 28 hurt, officials said. The suspect was detained after being wounded in an exchange of fire with police, the Interior Ministry said. There was no immediate information available on his identity or possible motive.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austintown, OH
Obituaries
City
Austintown, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
Youngstown, OH
Obituaries
City
Youngstown, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diane Lane
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy