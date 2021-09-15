CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Uptick in Clients Seeking to Discuss ESG Investing

By Ashley Sauder, Greg Bawin, Joanna Kelley
Harvard Health
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAshley Sauder, Greg Bawin, Joanna Kelley, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. Greg Bawin is Executive Director, Joanna Kelley is Vice President, and Ashley Sauder is an Associate with ISS Market Intelligence (ISS MI), a unit of Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (ISS). This post is based on their ISS report. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); Companies Should Maximize Shareholder Welfare Not Market Value by Oliver Hart and Luigi Zingales (discussed on the Forum here); and Reconciling Fiduciary Duty and Social Conscience: The Law and Economics of ESG Investing by a Trustee by Max M. Schanzenbach and Robert H. Sitkoff (discussed on the Forum here).

corpgov.law.harvard.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Harvard Health

Board Practices Quarterly: The Outspoken Corporation

Natalie Cooper is Senior Manager and Robert Lamm is an independent senior advisor, both at the Center for Board Effectiveness, Deloitte LLP; and Randi Val Morrison is Vice President, Reporting & Member Support at the Society for Corporate Governance. This post is based on a Deloitte/Society for Corporate Governance memorandum by Ms. Cooper, Mr. Lamm, Ms. Morrison, Debbie McCormack, Carey Oven, and Darla C. Stuckey.
BUSINESS
prdaily.com

The impetus for ESG

Leading companies are shifting the way they do business and emphasizing relationships and business activities that create value in the long term. And the major stakeholders in those companies—their boards of directors and their investors—are in turn driving that emphasis, looking to executive managers to focus on long-term sustainability. That...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luigi Zingales
Kiplinger

Natural Asset Companies (NACs): A New Type of ESG Investment

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is launching a new type of asset class that could transform the way investors value nature. Called natural asset companies (NACs), these securities will be listed and traded on the NYSE, just like traditional stocks. And the wait won't be long: The exchange plans to list these entities starting later this fall. The launch comes just as companies and governments are preparing to make substantial commitments to combating climate change at the next U.N. global climate meeting in November.
MARKETS
irei.com

Texas Municipal Retirement System seeks investment analyst

The $34.5 billion Texas Municipal Retirement System (TMRS) is seeking an investment analyst for its real estate and other public and private markets strategies. The real estate and other public and private markets portfolio makes up 24 percent of TMRS’ asset allocation and comprises both private and public investment strategies across all hard asset categories, including real estate, infrastructure and mining. The position will have day-to- day responsibilities within both asset classes but will work closely with the entire private markets group, including private credit and private equity.
REAL ESTATE
intralinks.com

Asset Allocation and ESG Under the Spotlight at SS&C Intralinks Alternative Investments EMEA Mini-Summit

SS&C Intralinks and MarketsGroup recently hosted two EMEA-focused webinars as part of the Alternative Investments Regional Summit Series 2021. In the two highly engaging sessions, regional experts gave an allocator’s perspective on the future of alternative investments in 2022 and beyond and took a deep dive into environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) reporting and its evolution.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Esg#Law And Economics#Investment#Iss Market Intelligence#Sec#U S Research
investing.com

Aswath ‘The Professor’ Damodaran Says ESG Investing is a Mistake

Investing.com -- Aswath Damodaran, is a Professor of Finance at the Stern School of Business at New York University. He is often known as ‘The Professor’ or the ‘Dean of Valuation’ for his skills in corporate finance and equity valuation. In his latest blog on his site Musings on Markets,...
MARKETS
ShareCast

CMC Markets takes over ANZ share investing client base

Online trading platform provider CMC Markets said on Thursday that it was now in the process of transitioning Australia and New Zealand Banking's share investing client base to CMC for a sum of AUD $25.0m (£13.23). 12,721.54. 11:05 20/09/21. -2.28%. -296.76. 23,319.39. 11:05 20/09/21. n/a. n/a. 3,970.73. 11:05 20/09/21. n/a.
MARKETS
dailyrecordnews.com

Fisher Investments Now Helping More than 100,000 Clients Globally

Firm reaches significant milestone on long-term mission. CAMAS, Wash., Sept. 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- Fisher Investments—doing business in Canada as Fisher Investments Canada—recently surpassed 100,000 clients across its four primary business units: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International, and 401k Solutions. Founded in 1979, Fisher Investments began serving institutional...
CAMAS, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Harvard Health

ESG Disclosures in Proxy Statements: Benchmarking the Fortune 50

Rebecka Manis is an associate and Lindsey Smith and Sonia Gupta Barros are partners at Sidley Austin LLP. This post is based on a Sidley memorandum by Ms. Manis, Ms. Smith, Ms. Barros, Holly J. Gregory, Rebecca Grapsas, and Maureen Gorsen. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance (discussed on the Forum here) and Will Corporations Deliver to All Stakeholders?, both by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita; For Whom Corporate Leaders Bargain by Lucian A. Bebchuk, Kobi Kastiel, and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); and Restoration: The Role Stakeholder Governance Must Play in Recreating a Fair and Sustainable American Economy—A Reply to Professor Rock by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).
ECONOMY
jwnenergy.com

Engine No. 1 unveils ESG framework to scrutinize investments

Engine No. 1, the activist investor that forced a board shakeup at Exxon Mobil Corporation to accelerate a move to clean energy, unveiled a new strategy using environmental, social and governance data to assess investments. In a 38-page report released on Monday, the money manager said it would integrate ESG...
INDUSTRY
Harvard Health

Beyond “Market Transparency”: Investor Disclosure and Corporate Governance

Alexander I. Platt is Associate Professor at the University of Kansas School of Law. This post is based on his recent paper, forthcoming in the Stanford Law Review. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Law and Economics of Blockholder Disclosure by Lucian Bebchuk and Robert J. Jackson Jr. (discussed on the Forum here) and Pre-Disclosure Accumulations by Activist Investors: Evidence and Policy by Lucian Bebchuk, Alon Brav, Robert J. Jackson Jr., and Wei Jiang.
ECONOMY
top1000funds.com

Bridgewater and PGGM discuss ESG’s need for better communication

Bridgewater’s Carsten Stendevad and PGGM’s Jaap van Dam discuss the need for more clarity and better communication in sustainability and explore how investing for impact is re-shaping investment strategies. ESG investment needs to answer two key questions, says Carsten Stendevad, co-CIO for sustainability at Bridgewater, the world’s largest hedge fund.
ECONOMY
CNBC

How to play the next big trend in ESG investing: green data centers

Data centers are critical to the modern economy, and as they grow in importance there's an "urgent need" to reduce their heavy environmental footprint, according to Barclays. The firm noted that data centers — although somewhat invisible — are the modern equivalent of a public utility, and investors shouldn't overlook the sector.
ECONOMY
accountingtoday.com

PwC increases ESG services

PricewaterhouseCoopers is broadening its array of environmental, social and governance services to help clients deal with growing demands for sustainability and climate risk reporting and assurance on their disclosures. Investors in ESG funds and regulators like the Securities and Exchange Commission are calling for improved sustainability reporting. Last month, PwC...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy