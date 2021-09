How big will the next round of stimulus checks be? $600, $1,200, $2,000, or even more?. Next week a third round of Child Tax Credit payments will go out to most American families. The official date for those stimulus payments, part of the American Rescue Plan, are scheduled to hit bank accounts by direct deposit on September 15. Those won’t be the only stimulus check payments going out to families across the U.S. though.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO