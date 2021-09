The well-traveled trail through the alpine valley has been a place of quiet and comfort for nearly forty years. My husband and I come here in every season, and its familiar beauty brings us solace even in the most difficult times. After a challenging summer for both ourselves and the world around us, we look forward to returning for an early autumn walk. As we leave the near-empty trailhead and start up the path, we’re drawn in by the fall colors. The bright red berries of devil’s club shine in triangular clumps against browning leaves, the cottonwood trees blaze golden, and meadows of fireweed release their downy white seeds.

