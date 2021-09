We are proud to be nominated, along with several other members of the APC network, for this year’s #GoodID Awards, convened by the Omidyar Network. The awards aim to give recognition for “dedicated, progressive and impactful work to improve digital identity for all.” APC is nominated in the Accountability category, along with organisations and individuals who champion and promote transparency, oversight and engagement with the public.

