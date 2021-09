CHICAGO (CBS) — Weeks after the Morning Insiders reported on Lisle man’s effort to get a Wisconsin military academy to refund a donation made by his elderly father with dementia, St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy has agreed to return all of the money. Last month, George Hillier told CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas his dad had donated thousands to St. John’s, where he used to work. At the time, George said he suspected his father’s health was slipping but he didn’t know he had dementia. “He said, ‘Well son,’ and there was a pause,” Hillier said. “He said, ‘Son, that’s easy to do when...

