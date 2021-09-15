CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Scalable Code for Reducing Quantum Errors

Cover picture for the articleA new scheme could offer a technologically viable solution for remedying computational errors in near-term quantum devices. If quantum computers are to be useful in the near-term, they will require methods for remedying computational mistakes that arise from imperfect hardware. However, most error correction schemes are too computationally costly to implement on existing machines, as they require encoding a single bit of quantum information into thousands of physical qubits. The complexity of these schemes is prohibitive for existing and near-term quantum computers. In new work, Bálint Koczor of the University of Oxford, UK, presents a method for side-stepping error correction by reducing errors in the first place [1]. The new method should offer better scaling to larger devices than existing error correction codes.

physics.aps.org

APS physics

Practical Quantum Error Correction with the XZZX Code and Kerr-Cat Qubits

The development of robust architectures capable of large-scale fault-tolerant quantum computation should consider both their quantum error-correcting codes and the underlying physical qubits upon which they are built, in tandem. Following this design principle, we demonstrate remarkable error-correction performance by concatenating the XZZX surface code with Kerr-cat qubits. We contrast several variants of fault-tolerant systems undergoing different circuit-noise models that reflect the physics of Kerr-cat qubits. Our simulations show that our system is scalable below a threshold gate infidelity of.
COMPUTERS
