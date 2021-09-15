Baltimore City to resume bulk trash, large appliance collections

The City of Baltimore will resume its collection of bulk trash and large appliances starting Oct. 2, Mayor Brandon Scott announced. Collections will occur on a modified schedule on Saturdays from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m., with services focused on a different sector of Baltimore City each week. Residents can call 311 to schedule bulk trash or white goods (large appliance) collection. Each household will be allowed the removal of up to three items per month.