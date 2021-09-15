CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore City to resume bulk trash, large appliance collections

WBAL Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Baltimore will resume its collection of bulk trash and large appliances starting Oct. 2, Mayor Brandon Scott announced. Collections will occur on a modified schedule on Saturdays from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m., with services focused on a different sector of Baltimore City each week. Residents can call 311 to schedule bulk trash or white goods (large appliance) collection. Each household will be allowed the removal of up to three items per month.

www.wbal.com

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Shooting at Russian university leaves 8 dead, 28 hurt

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire Monday at a university in Russia, leaving eight people dead and 28 hurt, officials said. The suspect was detained after being wounded in an exchange of fire with police, the Interior Ministry said. There was no immediate information available on his identity or possible motive.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Scott
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy