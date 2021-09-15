CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major Ant-Man Villain Reportedly Returning for Armor Wars

Cover picture for the articleSocially awkward straightedge fraud. Marvel fans have always seen Don Cheadle as a criminally underrated actor and after having been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over 10 years, it's great that he's finally getting his moment to shine as James Rhodes aka War Machine in the upcoming Armor Wars series. The show is expected to hit Disney+ sometime in 2022 and will revolve around Rhodey keeping Tony Stark's legacy alive.

You need to watch the on Netflix before it leaves next week

In the backseat of a car, wearing swimming goggles and holding an oversized flashlight, 8-year-old Alton (actor Jaeden Martell, pre-It and Knives Out) is visibly enraptured while reading a Superman comic. This little reference isn’t intended to be too subtle; Alton resembles Clark Kent in more ways than one. Raised...
A Kickass Jason Statham Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Remember that underrated Jason Statham move with a one-word title? No, it wasn’t Snatch, Cellular, Revolver, London, 13 or Spy, it was much more of straightforward action thriller. Nope, it wasn’t Chaos, Crank, Blitz, Safe, Parker or Homefront, either, Jet Li was in it. Not The One, because technically that’s...
12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
A new Netflix horror movie has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

A new horror movie has arrived on Netflix – and it's definitely one to get watched, as it has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. The Old Ways hit the streamer in August following its October 2020 debut at Sitges Film Festival, and has netted an impressive 95% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing (H/T ComicBook.com).
This Chilling German Thriller Just Hit the Top Ten on Netflix

These days, it seems like German thrillers have been taking over Netflix. Just last month, the gore-filled flick Blood Red Sky became the number-one movie on the streaming site, taking the place of the Twilight films, which dominated the streaming service when they were uploaded mid-summer. Now, another German chiller...
Marvel Replaces Tom Holland, Names New Spider-Man

In the weeks and months leading up to the August 11, 2021 debut of Marvel Studios’ latest series, What If…?, it became apparent that MANY Marvel Cinematic Universe stars would be returning to the animated series to voice their MCU characters as key Marvel moments are reimagined. Among the returning...
How Tall Is Scarlett Johansson?

Scarlett Johansson is having an explosive year, and not just because of her final performance as Marvel’s resident super spy. Black Widow didn’t shatter box office records when it opened in July, but it did give moviegoers and Disney Plus subscribers their first foray back into the MCU since Spider-Man: Far From Home two years prior. One month later, Johansson and her husband, Colin Jost, welcomed their baby boy Cosmo into the world.
Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
Jason Momoa Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Jason Momoa has the #1 most popular movie on Netflix right now. Action thriller Sweet Girl debuted on the streaming platform this past Friday and it’s immediately shot right to the top of the charts. Though the film was met with mostly negative reviews from critics, that hasn’t stopped from checking out the Netflix original this weekend, likely thanks to the presence of the Aquaman star in the lead.
Goodbye, Chris Evans: MCU’s New Steve Rogers Actor Speaks Out

Last week, Marvel’s latest television show debuted on Disney+. What If…? explores alternate versions of key moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, asking what would occur if they happened a different way. The latest foray into small-screen media — which is based on a popular Marvel Comics series — also...
Is Megan Fox Officially Playing Poison Ivy in the DC Extended Universe?

Could playing the role of Poison Ivy in the DCEU be in the cards for Megan Fox? Many fans seem to think so after the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star's assistant alluded to the potential casting on social media. On her Instagram Stories, Fox's assistant Madison Bigos posted an image of the actress along with a message reading, "poison ivy? expecting a call very soon."
Netflix Remakes '90s Movie, and It Instantly Hits No. 1

The gender-swapped remake of She's All That hit Netflix on Friday. The new movie, He's All That, now stands in the top spot on Netflix's Top 10 in the U.S. this weekend. The movie also topped the Top 10 Movies chart. He's All That marks the acting debut of TikTok star Addison Rae, who plays Padget Sawyer. Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan plays Cameron Kweller.
This Horrible Bruce Willis Movie Is Somehow Dominating Netflix

It’s hard to deny that Bruce Willis has been in some absolutely phenomenal films — Looper, Pulp Fiction, and Die Hard are certainly proof of that. Still, he’s been in quite a few movies that were critical flops as well. According to stats from FlixPatrol, one of his moves that has a measly 15% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes is somehow one of the most popular films on the entirety of Netflix.
Classic Halle Berry Movie Leaving Netflix

A new slate of television shows and movies is headed to Netflix for September. Of course, that means that there are just as many programs that will be leaving the streaming service that month. One of the films that will be departing Netflix is the Halle Berry feature Why Do Fools Fall in Love. But, luckily, you still have some time to check it out before it leaves Netflix.
Marvel Reportedly Wants Chris Evans As Captain America In New Fantastic Four Movie

To most people, Chris Evans is likely primarily known as Steve Rogers a.k.a. Captain America thanks to his numerous appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) over the past decade. But before he became the First Avenger, Evans put on another pair of tights. Evans first portrayed Johnny Storm /...
Walt Disney Forced Major Child Actress to Turn Down Iconic Roles

When we think of Disney child stars, we typically talk about those who grew up with shows on the Disney Channel such as Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and more. We tend to forget that there are many generations of child stars forged in Disney’s image, and for some, that start truly shaped their career.
A Keanu Reeves Sequel Is Dominating Netflix Right Now

Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood and right now his star is in the spotlight once again as we prepare for the fourth entry into the Matrix franchise later this year. However, it isn’t Neo’s exploration of the Matrix that’s making waves on Netflix, instead another film sequel starring Reeves.
Here’s Why Ryan Reynolds Will Never Meet Scarlett Johansson In The MCU

Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool will soon make the leap from Fox’s X-Universe into the MCU. This will mean Reynolds shares a cinematic universe with his ex-wife Scarlett Johansson, who plays Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow. But, as pointed out by Looper, there’s a tonne of on and off-screen reasons why Wade and Natasha won’t cross paths – most of which should be very obvious.
Ant-Man 3: New Cassie Lang Actress Shows Off Ripped Marvel Physique

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Most fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe may not be aware of it but Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania has already begun filming in London and while we still know very little about the film apart from the involvement of Kang the Conqueror as the main baddie, the project is already shaping up to be better and more serious in nature than the first two films.
