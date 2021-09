With more than 68% of the votes counted within an hour of the California Recall Election, Governor Gavin Newsom was declared the winner by the Associated Press. It was not a guess, but a progressive analysis of voter response to the recall on a county by county basis. Throughout the media coverage of voter turnout, there was a clear comparison between Donald Trump’s votes in those areas voting “Yes’ on the recall, and the actual numbers Trump received in the same areas during the November 2020 election.

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO