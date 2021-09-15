CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rich nations to be pushed for COVID vaccine commitments as U.N. meets

By CBS News
Sand Hills Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited Nations — The U.N. General Assembly officially kicked off this week. COVID-19 forced the biggest gathering of world leaders on the calendar to go virtual in 2020, but this year more than 100 presidents, prime ministers and others are set to give in-person speeches at the two-week event. More...

The Independent

‘Unconscionable’ 100 million Covid vaccines to go to waste in rich countries by Christmas, analysis finds

An “unconscionable” 100 million stockpiled Covid vaccines will expire in rich countries by Christmas while poorer nations are starved of supplies, a new analysis says.The research also suggests a further 1 million more deaths from the pandemic by next summer, amid a lack of ventilators and oxygen, the data group Airfinity found.The study has been endorsed by Gordon Brown, who has sent it to Joe Biden ahead of the US president leading a UN jabs summit on Wednesday – to spur him to avoid “a vaccine waste disaster” as “use by” dates pass.Meanwhile, the former prime minister has been...
WORLD
localdvm.com

Nation’s health experts continue to push for COVID booster shot

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Even though an FDA advisory committee rejected Pfizer’s request to administer a third booster shot to the general public, the nation’s health officials say that could change soon. “We have to see how this plays out over the coming weeks because the data changes every day,” NIH...
WashingtonExaminer

Leaders of China, India, and other major economies skip out on Biden's latest climate forum

A number of key world leaders were notably absent from President Joe Biden's Friday morning climate forum. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, representing the two countries the scientific community believes are the linchpins in effectively combating climate change, did not participate in the reconvening of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate. Both leaders took part in the first forum, held by the White House in spring 2021.
U.S. POLITICS
kisswtlz.com

NYC vaccination requirement becomes a flashpoint for U.N.

United Nations – The Biden administration worries that this year’s U.N. General Assembly could become a COVID-19 “superspreader event” as world leaders descend on New York City without necessarily abiding by local vaccine requirements. On Friday, President Biden’s U.N. Ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told CBS News at a press conference, “We are concerned about the U.N. event being a superspreader event, and that we need to take all measures to ensure that it does not become a superspreader event.”
AFP

World leaders descend on New York despite pandemic

Some 100 world leaders descend on New York next week in a partial return of the annual UN extravaganza despite Covid concerns, with progress sought on pressing global problems -- starting with the pandemic. The far-right leader said he plans to come to New York even though he is not vaccinated against Covid-19, defying New York city authorities who want everyone to present proof of vaccination.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

UN using honor system to check vaccinations for big meeting

The U.N. General Assembly is relying on an honor system — and only an honor system — to ensure that world leaders have been vaccinated before they speak at next week's big meeting, the assembly president said.Presidents, premiers, monarchs and other dignitaries won't have to show vaccination cards or other proof of inoculation — they'll simply attest to it by swiping their ID badges at the assembly hall, G.A. President Abdulla Shahid said in a letter Thursday. The assembly began testing the same policy in June for diplomats at its day-to-day meetings. Still, it could quickly raise thorny questions...
WORLD
FOXBusiness

Biden recruits Disney, Microsoft CEOs to push COVID-19 vaccine mandate

President Biden on Wednesday met with some of the top business leaders in the country, including the CEOs of Microsoft, Walt Disney and Walgreens, days after the White House announced strict vaccination rules for millions of workers as the highly contagious delta variant surges. Meeting participants also included the chief...
BUSINESS
New York Post

Biden meets Wednesday with execs on COVID vaccine mandate

President Joe Biden met Wednesday with executives from some of the country’s biggest companies, including Disney, Microsoft and Walgreens, to discuss his sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandate announced last week. The execs headed for the White House Wednesday to discuss strategies for expanding vaccine requirements at their companies and whether they’ve...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wfxb.com

Biden Announces New Steps in Covid-19 Vaccine Push

Yesterday, President Biden announced a vaccine push that imposes rules on federal workers, large employers and health care staff. The new requirements will apply to as many as 100 million Americans which is close to two-thirds of workers in America. In a speech last night Biden said “we’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us”. He also said vaccinated Americans were growing frustrated with the 80 million people who have not received the vaccine and are fueling the spread of the Coronavirus. Biden’s new plan which is directed at the Labor Department and requires all businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure their workers are vaccinated or tested once a week. Companies could face thousands of dollars in fines for each employee if they don’t comply. Biden also signed executive orders requiring all government employees to be vaccinated with no option of regular testing and another order directing the same be applied to employees of contractors who do business with the federal government and announced he would require health care workers at facilities receiving funds from Medicare and Medicaid to be fully vaccinated as well.
Crain's Detroit Business

Biden set to push COVID-19 vaccine requirement for large private employers

President Joe Biden will order all executive branch employees and federal contractors to be vaccinated against coronavirus, and direct his administration to issue new rules forcing large private employers to require shots or testing. The moves, to be outlined by Biden in a speech at 5 p.m. Washington time on...
WTOP

‘Appalled’ WHO chief slams rich nations over COVID booster plans

Geneva — The World Health Organization called Wednesday for countries to avoid giving out extra COVID-19 jabs until year-end, pointing to the millions worldwide who have yet to receive a single dose. “I will not stay silent when the companies and countries that control the global supply of vaccines think...
healthday.com

Biden to Strengthen Push for Vaccine Mandates in New COVID-19 Plan

THURSDAY, Sept. 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- President Joe Biden is slated to announce an ambitious six-point plan to double down on a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, including more pressure on government, businesses, and schools to implement vaccine mandates, news sources report. A speech outlining the new plan is scheduled for 5 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, The New York Times said.
Anchorage Daily News

Alaska House rejects vote on Nuremberg code pushed by COVID vaccine skeptics

JUNEAU — The Alaska House of Representatives declined to vote Saturday on the validity of the 1947 Nuremberg code, turning down a request from Republican members of the House. Some opponents of COVID-19 vaccination, including far-right U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, a Republican of Georgia, incorrectly cite vaccination efforts as a...
wfit.org

Biden's COVID-19 Vaccine Push Includes 62,400 NASA Workers

Federal workers and contractors will soon be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 under a new plan announced this week by President Joe Biden, which includes more than 62,000 NASA employees and contractors. NASA administrator Bill Nelson said his agency will implement the rule “as soon as possible.”. In a...

