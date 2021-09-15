Rich nations to be pushed for COVID vaccine commitments as U.N. meets
By CBS News
Sand Hills Express
5 days ago
United Nations — The U.N. General Assembly officially kicked off this week. COVID-19 forced the biggest gathering of world leaders on the calendar to go virtual in 2020, but this year more than 100 presidents, prime ministers and others are set to give in-person speeches at the two-week event. More...
An “unconscionable” 100 million stockpiled Covid vaccines will expire in rich countries by Christmas while poorer nations are starved of supplies, a new analysis says.The research also suggests a further 1 million more deaths from the pandemic by next summer, amid a lack of ventilators and oxygen, the data group Airfinity found.The study has been endorsed by Gordon Brown, who has sent it to Joe Biden ahead of the US president leading a UN jabs summit on Wednesday – to spur him to avoid “a vaccine waste disaster” as “use by” dates pass.Meanwhile, the former prime minister has been...
WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Even though an FDA advisory committee rejected Pfizer’s request to administer a third booster shot to the general public, the nation’s health officials say that could change soon. “We have to see how this plays out over the coming weeks because the data changes every day,” NIH...
A number of key world leaders were notably absent from President Joe Biden's Friday morning climate forum. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, representing the two countries the scientific community believes are the linchpins in effectively combating climate change, did not participate in the reconvening of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate. Both leaders took part in the first forum, held by the White House in spring 2021.
Facing criticism for its plan to give Americans third doses of COVID-19 vaccines while millions in the world's poorest countries are still waiting for a first shot, the White House is planning a virtual summit next week to try to spur efforts to boost the pace of global vaccinations. The...
United Nations – The Biden administration worries that this year’s U.N. General Assembly could become a COVID-19 “superspreader event” as world leaders descend on New York City without necessarily abiding by local vaccine requirements. On Friday, President Biden’s U.N. Ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told CBS News at a press conference, “We are concerned about the U.N. event being a superspreader event, and that we need to take all measures to ensure that it does not become a superspreader event.”
Some 100 world leaders descend on New York next week in a partial return of the annual UN extravaganza despite Covid concerns, with progress sought on pressing global problems -- starting with the pandemic. The far-right leader said he plans to come to New York even though he is not vaccinated against Covid-19, defying New York city authorities who want everyone to present proof of vaccination.
The U.N. General Assembly is relying on an honor system — and only an honor system — to ensure that world leaders have been vaccinated before they speak at next week's big meeting, the assembly president said.Presidents, premiers, monarchs and other dignitaries won't have to show vaccination cards or other proof of inoculation — they'll simply attest to it by swiping their ID badges at the assembly hall, G.A. President Abdulla Shahid said in a letter Thursday. The assembly began testing the same policy in June for diplomats at its day-to-day meetings. Still, it could quickly raise thorny questions...
President Biden on Wednesday met with some of the top business leaders in the country, including the CEOs of Microsoft, Walt Disney and Walgreens, days after the White House announced strict vaccination rules for millions of workers as the highly contagious delta variant surges. Meeting participants also included the chief...
President Joe Biden met Wednesday with executives from some of the country’s biggest companies, including Disney, Microsoft and Walgreens, to discuss his sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandate announced last week. The execs headed for the White House Wednesday to discuss strategies for expanding vaccine requirements at their companies and whether they’ve...
The global tally of confirmed cases of the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 climbed closer to 225 million on Monday with the U.S. leading by cases and deaths and the U.S. surgeon general said President Joe Biden's vaccine mandates are legal and effective.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will announce new steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 before the U.N. General Assembly meets, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said Sunday. Murthy did not specify what those steps would be. The next session of the General Assembly opens Tuesday; the first day...
Yesterday, President Biden announced a vaccine push that imposes rules on federal workers, large employers and health care staff. The new requirements will apply to as many as 100 million Americans which is close to two-thirds of workers in America. In a speech last night Biden said “we’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us”. He also said vaccinated Americans were growing frustrated with the 80 million people who have not received the vaccine and are fueling the spread of the Coronavirus. Biden’s new plan which is directed at the Labor Department and requires all businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure their workers are vaccinated or tested once a week. Companies could face thousands of dollars in fines for each employee if they don’t comply. Biden also signed executive orders requiring all government employees to be vaccinated with no option of regular testing and another order directing the same be applied to employees of contractors who do business with the federal government and announced he would require health care workers at facilities receiving funds from Medicare and Medicaid to be fully vaccinated as well.
President Joe Biden will order all executive branch employees and federal contractors to be vaccinated against coronavirus, and direct his administration to issue new rules forcing large private employers to require shots or testing. The moves, to be outlined by Biden in a speech at 5 p.m. Washington time on...
Geneva — The World Health Organization called Wednesday for countries to avoid giving out extra COVID-19 jabs until year-end, pointing to the millions worldwide who have yet to receive a single dose. “I will not stay silent when the companies and countries that control the global supply of vaccines think...
THURSDAY, Sept. 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- President Joe Biden is slated to announce an ambitious six-point plan to double down on a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, including more pressure on government, businesses, and schools to implement vaccine mandates, news sources report. A speech outlining the new plan is scheduled for 5 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, The New York Times said.
The world "desperately" needs rich countries to deliver on their pledges to donate Covid-19 vaccines to poorer nations, said former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark. As of last week, only 89 million doses have been redistributed from high-income countries out to the low- and middle-income countries," she said. Clark...
JUNEAU — The Alaska House of Representatives declined to vote Saturday on the validity of the 1947 Nuremberg code, turning down a request from Republican members of the House. Some opponents of COVID-19 vaccination, including far-right U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, a Republican of Georgia, incorrectly cite vaccination efforts as a...
Federal workers and contractors will soon be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 under a new plan announced this week by President Joe Biden, which includes more than 62,000 NASA employees and contractors. NASA administrator Bill Nelson said his agency will implement the rule “as soon as possible.”. In a...
Comments / 0