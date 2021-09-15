National Postdoc Association Council Nominations
The deadline to submit nominations for the NPA Postdoc Council has been extended to Wednesday, September 29. All Full, Individual and Affiliate Members are eligible for the Postdoc Council. Nominees will be evaluated by an ad hoc NPA committee, who will ensure the selection of a diverse group of twelve postdocs - representing a broad spectrum of research disciplines, institutional settings, geographic regions, demographic groups, and professional experiences - to participate in the council.hmpa.hms.harvard.edu
Comments / 0