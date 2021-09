“The assistance that whistleblowers provide is crucial to the SEC’s ability to enforce the rules of the road for our capital markets.” – Gary Gensler. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently announced that it had awarded over $1 billion in rewards to whistleblowers since the formation of its whistleblower program in 2012. This includes a recent reward of over $110 million, the second highest in the program’s history.

ECONOMY ・ 1 HOUR AGO