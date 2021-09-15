Attempt Identify Motorcycle Theft Suspect

On 09/08/2021 the Opelika Police Department began investigating a Theft of Property, First Degree, in the 1000 Block of North Uniroyal Road. Security camera video shows the suspect, a white male, walk onto the property at approximately 8:42 AM on 09/08/2021 before driving off on the victims 1999 Honda CB20 motorcycle. The suspect can be seen wearing khaki cargo pants, brown boots and a carrying a red and green backpack. If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspect, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.