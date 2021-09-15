CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hennessey Venom 775 F-150 lands

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou'll know about Hennessey by now. And if you don't, then you're not paying enough attention to the PistonHeads homepage. Because the tuner has done a lot lately. There's the Ford Bronco "VelociRaptor" that now kicks out 410hp from the twin-turbo V6. Or the 1,000hp Ram 1500 TRX pick-up, christened the 'Mammoth' with a supercharged V8. Or the $2 million Venom F5 hypercar with a 6.6-litre V8 kicking out 1,800hp. Good to see someone's got back to the office with post-corona spirit while the rest of us are still at home in our pyjamas.

