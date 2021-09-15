New Hennessey Venom 775 F-150 lands
You'll know about Hennessey by now. And if you don't, then you're not paying enough attention to the PistonHeads homepage. Because the tuner has done a lot lately. There's the Ford Bronco "VelociRaptor" that now kicks out 410hp from the twin-turbo V6. Or the 1,000hp Ram 1500 TRX pick-up, christened the 'Mammoth' with a supercharged V8. Or the $2 million Venom F5 hypercar with a 6.6-litre V8 kicking out 1,800hp. Good to see someone's got back to the office with post-corona spirit while the rest of us are still at home in our pyjamas.www.pistonheads.com
