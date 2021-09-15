CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worrell tops District 4 preliminary with 25 percent of the vote

Dorchester Reporter
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoters in District 4 picked two men out of a field of nine candidates on Tuesday to advance to the Nov. 2 final election to replace Andrea Campbell as their city councillor. First-time candidate Brian Worrell posted a strong showing on with 2,498 votes — or 25 percent of the vote— by an unofficial city tally. He will face off against former state Rep. Evandro Carvalho, who finished second with 1,835 votes or roughly 19 percent.

The Associated Press

Shooting at Russian university leaves 8 dead, 28 hurt

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire Monday at a university in Russia, leaving eight people dead and 28 hurt, officials said. The suspect was detained after being wounded in an exchange of fire with police, the Interior Ministry said. There was no immediate information available on his identity or possible motive.
COLLEGES
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

