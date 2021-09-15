Worrell tops District 4 preliminary with 25 percent of the vote

Voters in District 4 picked two men out of a field of nine candidates on Tuesday to advance to the Nov. 2 final election to replace Andrea Campbell as their city councillor. First-time candidate Brian Worrell posted a strong showing on with 2,498 votes — or 25 percent of the vote— by an unofficial city tally. He will face off against former state Rep. Evandro Carvalho, who finished second with 1,835 votes or roughly 19 percent.