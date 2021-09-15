Interventionism On Electricity That Damages The Free Market

Electric Mobility: What’s Going to Drive the Polish EV Market?. Poland, like other developed nations, is embarking on a transition to electric and alternative fuel mobility. Between 2018-2020, the country tripled the number of electric vehicle registrations (battery electric vehicles or BEVs and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles or PHEVs) to 6,000. In 2020, electric variants accounted for 1.5% of all new car registrations in Poland. While the country is lagging when compared to other nations such as Norway, Denmark and Sweden in electrifying its vehicle fleet, government policies and regulatory incentives, mounting supply of affordable electric vehicles, rising consumer incomes, improving electric charging infrastructure and growing awareness of environmental issues should spur a future boom in Poland’s electric vehicle sales. Indeed, according to forecasts by Euromonitor International, by 2040, 8 out of 10 new cars registered in Poland will be electric.

