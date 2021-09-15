CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Ozone Day: Celebrate Successes, Seize Opportunities

By David Doniger
NRDC
NRDC
World Ozone Day arrives with little fanfare each year on September 16th. That’s the anniversary of the signing of the Montreal Protocol, the world’s most successful environmental treaty, in 1987. There’s a lot to celebrate: A treaty joined by every country on the planet that has virtually eliminated chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs)...

International Business Times

World Ozone Day: Significance, Facts About Global Efforts To Preserve 'Fragile Shield Of Gas'

World Ozone Day, observed every Sept. 16, celebrates the decades of hard work in the efforts to preserve the all-important ozone layer. The ozone layer is a "fragile shield of gas" that protects the Earth from harmful radiation from the sun, thereby helping to preserve life on the planet. However, human activities have damaged this protective shield to a great extent. With less of its protection from ultraviolet light, there could be more crop damage and higher rates of health conditions like skin cancer and cataracts.
ADVOCACY
The Weather Channel

World Ozone Day: How the Montreal Protocol Salvaged the Hole in Ozone Layer

In 1985, Nature published a research article that struck terror in the heart of the scientific community. In this paper, three British Antarctic Survey scientists—Farman, Gardiner and Shanklin—reported a "hole" in the ozone layer, right above the Antarctic region. The incredible journey of science and global policy towards a safer planet from then to now is a tale one rarely comes across even in modern times.
ENVIRONMENT
NRDC

Blue Carbon Can Help Climate Change "Code Red"

Guest blog written by Tareen R. Haque. Tareen is an undergraduate student at Macaulay Honors College at the City University of New York (CUNY), majoring in Environmental Earth Systems Science. This summer, she worked closely with NRDC’s Latin America team and analyzed nature-based solutions as a means of climate change resilience. Tareen is also the co-president of Macaulay Green Initiative, a sustainability club in her school, and was previously a Climate Policy Fellow at the Colin Powell School for Civic and Global Leadership in CCNY.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NRDC

Congress: Stop Subsidizing Fossil Fuel Pollution

As Congress works on a much-needed clean energy package, it is a no-brainer to eliminate antiquated and costly subsidies to the fossil fuel industry. Legislation passed this week by the House Ways and Means Committee would eliminate a key loophole that allows companies that drill overseas to escape taxes. It would also force oil and gas companies to pay for the damage they cause and would establish and extend important tax provisions to advance clean energy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NRDC

Workplace Heat Protections Across the Globe

People are facing an increased risk of heat-related illnesses and injuries while on the job as the climate crisis drives temperatures higher and makes heat waves more severe. As these risks increase, so must protections to keep them safe. Solutions that protect workers from heat already exist and several countries have mandatory policies to ensure employers provide workers with heat-relieving measures.
HEALTH
NRDC

New York City, NY
ABOUT

NRDC works to safeguard the earth—its people, its plants and animals, and the natural systems on which all life depends.

 https://www.nrdc.org/

