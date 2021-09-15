Hit and Run Incident

ABOUT

Odessa is a city in and the county seat of Ector County, Texas, United States. It is located primarily in Ector County, although a small section of the city extends into Midland County. Odessa's population was 99,940 at the 2010 census, making it the 28th-most populous city in Texas; estimates as of July 2019 indicate a population of 123,334 in the city. It is the principal city of the Odessa metropolitan statistical area, which includes all of Ector County.