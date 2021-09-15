CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Physicochemical, antioxidant properties of carotenoids and its optoelectronic and interaction studies with chlorophyll pigments

By Ruby Srivastava ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-2367-0176
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe physicochemical and antioxidant properties of seven carotenoids: antheraxanthin, β-carotene, neoxanthin, peridinin, violaxanthin, xanthrophyll and zeaxanthin were studied by theoretical means. Then the Optoelectronic properties and interaction of chlorophyll-carotenoid complexes are analysed by TDDFT and IGMPLOT. Global reactivity descriptors for carotenoids and chlorophyll (Chla, Chlb) are calculated via conceptual density functional theory (CDFT). The higher HOMO–LUMO (HL) gap indicated structural stability of carotenoid, chlorophyll and chlorophyll-carotenoid complexes. The chemical hardness for carotenoids and Chlorophyll is found to be lower in the solvent medium than in the gas phase. Results showed that carotenoids can be used as good reactive nucleophile due to lower µ and ω. As proton affinities (PAs) are much lower than the bond dissociation enthalpies (BDEs), it is anticipated that direct antioxidant activity in these carotenoids is mainly due to the sequential proton loss electron transfer (SPLET) mechanism with dominant solvent effects. Also lower PAs of carotenoid suggest that antioxidant activity by the SPLET mechanism should be a result of a balance between proclivities to transfer protons. Reaction rate constant with Transition-State Theory (TST) were estimated for carotenoid-Chlorophyll complexes in gas phase. Time dependent Density Functional Theory (TDDFT) showed that all the chlorophyll (Chla, Chlb)–carotenoid complexes show absorption wavelength in the visible region. The lower S1–T1 adiabatic energy gap indicated ISC transition from S1 to T1 state.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Effect of particle size on phytochemical composition and antioxidant properties of Sargassum cristaefolium ethanol extract

Sample particle size is an important parameter in the solid–liquid extraction system of natural products for obtaining their bioactive compounds. This study evaluates the effect of sample particle size on the phytochemical composition and antioxidant activity of brown macroalgae Sargassum cristaefolium. The crude ethanol extract was extracted from dried powders of S.cristeafolium with various particle sizes (> 4000 µm, > 250 µm, > 125 µm, > 45 µm, and < 45 µm). The ethanolic extracts of S.cristaefolium were analysed for Total Phenolic Content (TPC), Total Flavonoid Content (TFC), phenolic compound concentration and antioxidant activities. The extract yield and phytochemical composition were more abundant in smaller particle sizes. Furthermore, the TPC (14.19 ± 2.08 mg GAE/g extract to 43.27 ± 2.56 mg GAE/g extract) and TFC (9.6 ± 1.8 mg QE/g extract to 70.27 ± 3.59 mg QE/g extract) values also significantly increased as particle sizes decreased. In addition, phenolic compounds epicatechin (EC), epicatechin gallate (ECG), epigallocatechin (EGC), and Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) concentration were frequently increased in samples of smaller particle sizes based on two-way ANOVA and Tukey’s multiple comparison analysis. These results correlate with the significantly stronger antioxidant activity in samples with smaller particle sizes. The smallest particle size (< 45 µm) demonstrated the strongest antioxidant activity based on DPPH, ABTS, hydroxyl assay and FRAP. In addition, ramp function graph evaluates the desired particle size for maximum phytochemical composition and antioxidant activity is 44 µm. In conclusion, current results show the importance of particle size reduction of macroalgae samples to increase the effectivity of its biological activity.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Interaction of MS prevalence, radon gas concentration, and patient nutrition: a case–control study

In general, ecological findings indicate a positive correlation between MS and the intake of certain foods. This study aimed to investigate the relationship between radon (Rn) gas concentration and nutrition of patients in food groups with MS. Demographic information, diet, and building characteristics were collected by a questionnaire. Indoors Rn gas was measured using CR-39 detectors. Three models were used in the study of food intake. The interaction analysis between MS prevalence, diet, residential building characteristics, and Rn gas content was performed using SPSS 2020. The total Rn was significantly associated with cooling devices (P = 0.021). Buildings > 20 years had higher Rn concentrations than buildings < 20 years (P = 0.038). Also, no significant relationship was found between Rn-total and MS concentrations, but the total Rn concentration was higher in people homes with MS. Case group used more processed meat than the control (P < 0.001). The case group consumed more butter than the control, which was significant in Model III (P < 0.04). Tomato consumption in the case group was significantly higher than the control (P < 0.03). According to the results there was no interaction between Rn gas concentration in any of the food groups in each cases. However, future studies with larger sample sizes will be needed prospectively.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Calorimetry, physicochemical characteristics and nitrogen release from extruded urea

Our hypothesis was that extrusion of urea associated with corn may reduce N solubilization and increase the nutritional quality of this food for ruminants. We aimed to physically and chemically characterize a corn and urea mixture before and after the extrusion process. It was evaluated morphological differences by scanning electron microscopy, nitrogen solubilization, and compound mass loss by thermogravimetry. In scanning electron microscopy, extruded urea showed agglomerated and defined structures, with changes in the morphology of starch granules and urea crystals, differing from the arrangement of the corn and urea mixture. The extruded urea maintained a constant nitrogen release pattern for up to 360 min. In thermogravimetry, extruded urea presented a higher temperature to initiate mass loss, that is, the disappearance of the material with increasing temperature, but the mass loss was lower when compared to the first event of the corn and urea mixture. In conclusion the process of extrusion of urea with corn modifies the original structures of these ingredients and controls the release of nitrogen from the urea, maintaining in its formation an energy source optimizing the use of nitrogen by ruminal bacteria, because the more synchronized the release of starch (energy) and nitrogen, the better the use by ruminal microorganisms.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Identification of mutations that cooperate with defects in B cell transcription factors to initiate leukemia

The transcription factors PAX5, IKZF1, and EBF1 are frequently mutated in B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL). We demonstrate that compound heterozygous loss of multiple genes critical for B and T cell development drives transformation, including Pax5+/−xEbf1+/−, Pax5+/−xIkzf1+/−, and Ebf1+/−xIkzf1+/− mice for B-ALL, or Tcf7+/−xIkzf1+/− mice for T-ALL. To identify genetic defects that cooperate with Pax5 and Ebf1 compound heterozygosity to initiate leukemia, we performed a Sleeping Beauty (SB) transposon screen that identified cooperating partners including gain-of-function mutations in Stat5b (~65%) and Jak1 (~68%), or loss-of-function mutations in Cblb (61%) and Myb (32%). These findings underscore the role of JAK/STAT5B signaling in B cell transformation and demonstrate roles for loss-of-function mutations in Cblb and Myb in transformation. RNA-Seq studies demonstrated upregulation of a PDK1>SGK3>MYC pathway; treatment of Pax5+/−xEbf1+/− leukemia cells with PDK1 inhibitors blocked proliferation in vitro. In addition, we identified a conserved transcriptional gene signature between human and murine leukemias characterized by upregulation of myeloid genes, most notably involving the GM-CSF pathway, that resemble a B cell/myeloid mixed-lineage leukemia. Thus, our findings identify multiple mechanisms that cooperate with defects in B cell transcription factors to generate either progenitor B cell or mixed B/myeloid-like leukemias.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Igm#Physicochemical#Tddft#Igmplot#Cdft#Lumo#Hl#Splet#Transition State Theory#Tst#T1#Isc#Introduction Chlorophyll#Ros#Fe#Chlorophylls
Nature.com

Author Correction: Discrete interactions between a few interlayer excitons trapped at a MoSe–WSe heterointerface

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volume 5, Article number: 80 (2021) Cite this article. Correction to: npj 2D Materials and Applications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41699-020-0141-3, published online 12 May 2020. The authors became aware of a numeric error in a parameter they used (dipolar interactions) in the model to interpret their experimental findings....
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Viscoelastic behavior of chemically fueled supramolecular hydrogels under load and influence of reaction side products

About ten years ago, chemically fueled systems have emerged as a new class of synthetic materials with tunable properties. Yet, applications of these materials are still scarce. In part, this is due to an incomplete characterization of the viscoelastic properties of those materials, which has – so far – mostly been limited to assessing their linear response under shear load. Here, we fill some of these gaps by comparing the viscoelastic behavior of two different, carbodiimide fueled Fmoc-peptide systems. We find that both, the linear and non-linear response of the hydrogels formed by those Fmoc-peptides depends on the amount of fuel driving the self-assembly process – but hardly on the direction of force application. In addition, we identify the concentration of accumulated waste products as a novel, so far neglected parameter that crucially affects the behavior of such chemically fueled hydrogels. With the mechanistic insights gained here, it should be possible to engineer a new generation of dynamic hydrogels with finely tunable material properties that can be tailored precisely for such applications, where they are challenged by mechanical forces.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Early childhood body mass index trajectory and overweight/obesity risk differed by maternal weight status

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. To evaluate the associations of maternal prepregnancy body mass index (pp-BMI) and gestational weight gain (GWG) with the childhood BMI z-score (BMI-z) trajectories from birth to 2 years old and the risk of overweight/obesity (OWO) at 2 years of age. Subjects/methods. Mother–child...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Postoperative malrotation of humerus shaft fracture causes degeneration of rotator cuff and cartilage

We hypothesized that postoperative malrotation of humeral shaft fractures can alter the bio-mechanical environment of the shoulder; thus, rotator cuff and cartilage degeneration could be induced. Therefore, we designed an animal experiment to evaluate the impact of malrotation deformities after minimally invasive surgery for humeral fractures on the rotator cuff and cartilage, which has rarely been described in previous studies. Twenty-four New Zealand white rabbits were randomly divided into the sham control group (A), negative control group (B) and malrotated group (C). A sham operation with surgical exposure alone was performed in group A. Humeral shaft osteotomy was performed in Group B and C. In Group B, the fractures were fixed in situ with plate -screw system. While in Group C, iatrogenic rotational deformity was created after the proximal end of the fracture being internally rotated by 20 degrees and then subsequently fixed. The animals with bone healing were sacrificed for pathological and biochemical examination. In group C, the modified Mankin scale for cartilage pathology evaluation and the modified Movin scale for tendon both showed highest score among groups with statistical significance (P < 0.05); Disordered alignment and proportion of collagen I/III of rotator cuff were confirmed with picrosirius red staining; Transmission electron microscopy also showed ultrastructural tendon damage. Immunohistochemistry showed that both MMP-1 and MMP-13 expression were significantly higher in group C than groups A and B(P < 0.05). Minimally invasive techniques for humerus shaft fracture might be cosmetically advantageous, but the consequent postoperative malrotation could increase the risk of rotator cuff and cartilage degeneration. This conclusion is supported here by primary evidence from animal experiments.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Stabilizing nanolasers via polarization lifetime tuning

We investigate the emission dynamics of mutually coupled nanolasers and predict ways to optimize their stability, i.e., maximize their locking range. We find that tuning the cavity lifetime to the same order of magnitude as the dephasing time of the microscopic polarization yields optimal operation conditions, which allow for wider tuning ranges than usually observed in conventional semiconductor lasers. The lasers are modeled by Maxwell–Bloch type class-C equations. For our analysis, we analytically determine the steady state solutions, analyze the symmetries of the system and numerically characterize the emission dynamics via the underlying bifurcation structure. The polarization lifetime is found to be a crucial parameter, which impacts the observed dynamics in the parameter space spanned by frequency detuning, coupling strength and coupling phase.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A CRISPR/Cas9 genetically engineered organoid biobank reveals essential host factors for coronaviruses

Rapid identification of host genes essential for virus replication may expedite the generation of therapeutic interventions. Genetic screens are often performed in transformed cell lines that poorly represent viral target cells in vivo, leading to discoveries that may not be translated to the clinic. Intestinal organoids are increasingly used to model human disease and are amenable to genetic engineering. To discern which host factors are reliable anti-coronavirus therapeutic targets, we generate mutant clonal IOs for 19 host genes previously implicated in coronavirus biology. We verify ACE2 and DPP4 as entry receptors for SARS-CoV/SARS-CoV-2 and MERS-CoV respectively. SARS-CoV-2 replication in IOs does not require the endosomal Cathepsin B/L proteases, but specifically depends on the cell surface protease TMPRSS2. Other TMPRSS family members were not essential. The newly emerging coronavirus variant B.1.1.7, as well as SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV similarly depended on TMPRSS2. These findings underscore the relevance of non-transformed human models for coronavirus research, identify TMPRSS2 as an attractive pan-coronavirus therapeutic target, and demonstrate that an organoid knockout biobank is a valuable tool to investigate the biology of current and future emerging coronaviruses.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Oxidation-enhanced thermoelectric efficiency in a two-dimensional phosphorene oxide

We performed density functional theory calculations to investigate the thermoelectric properties of phosphorene oxide (PO) expected to form by spontaneous oxidation of phosphorene. Since thermoelectric features by nature arise from the consequences of the electron-phonon interaction, we computed the phonon-mediated electron relaxation time, which was fed into the semiclassical Boltzmann transport equation to be solved for various thermoelectric-related quantities. It was found that PO exhibits superior thermoelectric performance compared with its pristine counterpart, which has been proposed to be a candidate for the use of future thermoelectric applications. We revealed that spontaneous oxidation of phosphorene leads to a significant enhancement in the thermoelectric properties of n-doped phosphorene oxide, which is attributed to the considerable reduction of lattice thermal conductivity albeit a small decrease in electrical conductivity. Our results suggest that controlling oxidation may be utilized to improve thermoelectric performance in nanostructures, and PO can be a promising candidate for low-dimensional thermoelectric devices.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Distinct genetic architectures underlie divergent thorax, leg, and wing pigmentation between Drosophila elegans and D. gunungcola

Pigmentation divergence between Drosophila species has emerged as a model trait for studying the genetic basis of phenotypic evolution, with genetic changes contributing to pigmentation differences often mapping to genes in the pigment synthesis pathway and their regulators. These studies of Drosophila pigmentation have tended to focus on pigmentation changes in one body part for a particular pair of species, but changes in pigmentation are often observed in multiple body parts between the same pair of species. The similarities and differences of genetic changes responsible for divergent pigmentation in different body parts of the same species thus remain largely unknown. Here we compare the genetic basis of pigmentation divergence between Drosophila elegans and D. gunungcola in the wing, legs, and thorax. Prior work has shown that regions of the genome containing the pigmentation genes yellow and ebony influence the size of divergent male-specific wing spots between these two species. We find that these same two regions of the genome underlie differences in leg and thorax pigmentation; however, divergent alleles in these regions show differences in allelic dominance and epistasis among the three body parts. These complex patterns of inheritance can be explained by a model of evolution involving tissue-specific changes in the expression of Yellow and Ebony between D. elegans and D. gunungcola.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Comparative transcriptome analysis implied a ZEP paralog was a key gene involved in carotenoid accumulation in yellow-fleshed sweetpotato

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77293-7, published online 26 November 2020. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error in the Results section, under the subheading ‘Gene expression analysis for ZEP paralogs by quantitative real-time PCR’, in Table 1, and in the Methods section, under the subheading ‘qRT-PCR assay for zeaxanthin epoxidase genes’, where.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

In vitro and in vivo detection of tunneling nanotubes in normal and pathological osteoclastogenesis involving osteoclast fusion

Osteoclasts are multinucleated cells formed through specific recognition and fusion of mononuclear osteoclast precursors derived from hematopoietic stem cells. Detailed cellular events concerning cell fusion in osteoclast differentiation remain ambiguous. Tunneling nanotubes (TNTs), actin-based membrane structures, play an important role in intercellular communication between cells. We have previously reported the presence of TNTs in the fusion process of osteoclastogenesis. Here we analyzed morphological details of TNTs using scanning electron microscopy. The osteoclast precursor cell line RAW-D was stimulated to form osteoclast-like cells, and morphological details in the appearance of TNTs were extensively analyzed. Osteoclast-like cells could be classified into three types; early osteoclast precursors, late osteoclast precursors, and multinucleated osteoclast-like cells based on the morphological characteristics. TNTs were frequently observed among these three types of cells. TNTs could be classified into thin, medium, and thick TNTs based on the diameter and length. The shapes of TNTs were dynamically changed from thin to thick. Among them, medium TNTs were often observed between two remote cells, in which side branches attached to the culture substrates and beaded bulge-like structures were often observed. Cell-cell interaction through TNTs contributed to cell migration and rapid transport of information between cells. TNTs were shown to be involved in cell-cell fusion between osteoclast precursors and multinucleated osteoclast-like cells, in which movement of membrane vesicles and nuclei was observed. Formation of TNTs was also confirmed in primary cultures of osteoclasts. Furthermore, we have successfully detected TNTs formed between osteoclasts observed in the bone destruction sites of arthritic rats. Thus, formation of TNTs may be important for the differentiation of osteoclasts both in vitro and in vivo. TNTs could be one target cellular structure for the regulation of osteoclast differentiation and function in bone diseases.
CANCER
Nature.com

A costimulatory molecule-related signature in regard to evaluation of prognosis and immune features for clear cell renal cell carcinoma

Costimulatory molecules have been proven to enhance antitumor immune responses, but their roles in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) remain unexplored. In this study, we aimed to explore the gene expression profiles of costimulatory molecule genes in ccRCC and construct a prognostic signature to improve treatment decision-making and clinical outcomes. We performed the first comprehensive analysis of costimulatory molecules in patients with ccRCC and identified 13 costimulatory molecule genes with prognostic values and diagnostic values. Consensus clustering analysis based on these 13 costimulatory molecular genes showed different distribution patterns and prognostic differences for the two clusters identified. Then, a costimulatory molecule-related signature was constructed based on these 13 costimulatory molecular genes, and validated in an external dataset, showing good performance for predicting a patient’s prognosis. The signature was an independent risk factor for ccRCC patients and was significantly correlated with patients’ clinical factors, which could be used as a complement for clinical factors. In addition, the signature was associated with the tumor immune microenvironment and the response to immunotherapy. Patients identified as high-risk based on our signature exhibited a high mutation frequency, a high level of immune cell infiltration, and an immunosuppressive microenvironment. High-risk patients tended to have high cytolytic activity scores and immunophenoscore of CTLA4 and PD1/PD-L1/PD-L2 blocker than low-risk patients, suggesting these patients may be more suitable for immunotherapy. Therefore, our signature could provide clinicians with prognosis predictions and help guide treatment for ccRCC patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Trimetazidine attenuates dexamethasone-induced muscle atrophy via inhibiting NLRP3/GSDMD pathway-mediated pyroptosis

Skeletal muscle atrophy is one of the major side effects of high dose or sustained usage of glucocorticoids. Pyroptosis is a novel form of pro-inflammatory programmed cell death that may contribute to skeletal muscle injury. Trimetazidine, a well-known anti-anginal agent, can improve skeletal muscle performance both in humans and mice. We here showed that dexamethasone-induced atrophy, as evidenced by the increase of muscle atrophy F-box (Atrogin-1) and muscle ring finger 1 (MuRF1) expression, and the decrease of myotube diameter in C2C12 myotubes. Dexamethasone also induced pyroptosis, indicated by upregulated pyroptosis-related protein NLR family pyrin domain containing 3 (NLRP3), Caspase-1, and gasdermin-D (GSDMD). Knockdown of NLRP3 or GSDMD attenuated dexamethasone-induced myotube pyroptosis and atrophy. Trimetazidine treatment ameliorated dexamethasone-induced muscle pyroptosis and atrophy both in vivo and in vitro. Activation of NLRP3 using LPS and ATP not only increased the cleavage and activation of Caspase-1 and GSDMD, but also increased the expression levels of atrophy markers MuRF1 and Atrogin-1 in trimetazidine-treated C2C12 myotubes. Mechanically, dexamethasone inhibited the phosphorylation of PI3K/AKT/FoxO3a, which could be attenuated by trimetazidine. Conversely, co-treatment with a PI3K/AKT inhibitor, picropodophyllin, remarkably increased the expression of NLRP3 and reversed the protective effects of trimetazidine against dexamethasone-induced C2C12 myotube pyroptosis and atrophy. Taken together, our study suggests that NLRP3/GSDMD-mediated pyroptosis might be a novel mechanism for dexamethasone-induced skeletal muscle atrophy. Trimetazidine might be developed as a potential therapeutic agent for the treatment of dexamethasone-induced muscle atrophy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Evolution and progression of Barrett’s oesophagus to oesophageal cancer

Cancer cells are shaped through an evolutionary process of DNA mutation, cell selection and population expansion. Early steps in this process are driven by a set of mutated driver genes and structural alterations to the genome through copy number gains or losses. Oesophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC) and the pre-invasive tissue, Barrett’s oesophagus (BE), provide an ideal example in which to observe and study this evolution. BE displays early genomic instability, specifically in copy number changes that may later be observed in EAC. Furthermore, these early changes result in patterns of progression (that is, ‘born bad’, gradual or catastrophic) that may help to describe the evolution of EAC. As only a small proportion of patients with BE will go on to develop cancer, a better understanding of these patterns and the resulting genomic changes should improve early detection in EAC and may provide clues for the evolution of cancer more broadly.
CANCER
Nature.com

Germline and sporadic mTOR pathway mutations in low-grade oncocytic tumor of the kidney

Low-grade oncocytic tumor (LOT) of the kidney is a recently described entity with poorly understood pathogenesis. Using next-generation sequencing (NGS) and complementary approaches, we provide insight into its biology. We describe 22 LOT corresponding to 7 patients presenting with a median age of 75 years (range 63–86 years) and male to female ratio 2:5. All 22 tumors demonstrated prototypical microscopic features. Tumors were well-circumscribed and solid. They were composed of sheets of tumor cells in compact nests. Tumor cells had eosinophilic cytoplasm, round to oval nuclei (without nuclear membrane irregularities), focal subtle perinuclear halos, and occasional binucleation. Sharply delineated edematous stromal islands were often observed. Tumor cells were positive for PAX8, negative for CD117, and exhibited diffuse and strong cytokeratin-7 expression. Six patients presented with pT1 tumors. At a median follow-up of 29 months, four patients were alive without recurrence (three patients had died from unrelated causes). All tumors were originally classified as chromophobe renal cell carcinoma, eosinophilic variant (chRCC-eo). While none of the patients presented with known syndromic features, one patient with multiple bilateral LOTs was subsequently found to have a likely pathogenic germline TSC1 mutation. Somatic, likely activating, mutations in MTOR and RHEB were identified in all other evaluable LOTs. As assessed by phospho-S6 and phospho-4E-BP1, mTOR complex 1 (mTORC1) was activated across all cases but to different extent. MTOR mutant LOT exhibited lower levels of mTORC1 activation, possibly related to mTORC1 dimerization and the preservation of a wild-type MTOR copy (retained chromosome 1). Supporting its distinction from related entities, gene expression analyses showed that LOT clustered separately from classic chRCC, chRCC-eo, and RO. In summary, converging mTORC1 pathway mutations, mTORC1 complex activation, and a distinctive gene expression signature along with characteristic phenotypic features support LOT designation as a distinct entity with both syndromic and non-syndromic cases associated with an indolent course.
CANCER
Nature.com

Multimetric feature selection for analyzing multicategory outcomes of colorectal cancer: random forest and multinomial logistic regression models

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is one of the most common cancers worldwide, and a leading cause of cancer deaths. Better classifying multicategory outcomes of CRC with clinical and omic data may help adjust treatment regimens based on individual’s risk. Here, we selected the features that were useful for classifying four-category survival outcome of CRC using the clinical and transcriptomic data, or clinical, transcriptomic, microsatellite instability and selected oncogenic-driver data (all data) of TCGA. We also optimized multimetric feature selection to develop the best multinomial logistic regression (MLR) and random forest (RF) models that had the highest accuracy, precision, recall and F1 score, respectively. We identified 2073 differentially expressed genes of the TCGA RNASeq dataset. MLR overall outperformed RF in the multimetric feature selection. In both RF and MLR models, precision, recall and F1 score increased as the feature number increased and peaked at the feature number of 600–1000, while the models’ accuracy remained stable. The best model was the MLR one with 825 features based on sum of squared coefficients using all data, and attained the best accuracy of 0.855, F1 of 0.738 and precision of 0.832, which were higher than those using clinical and transcriptomic data. The top-ranked features in the MLR model of the best performance using clinical and transcriptomic data were different from those using all data. However, pathologic staging, HBS1L, TSPYL4, and TP53TG3B were the overlapping top-20 ranked features in the best models using clinical and transcriptomic, or all data. Thus, we developed a multimetric feature-selection based MLR model that outperformed RF models in classifying four-category outcome of CRC patients. Interestingly, adding microsatellite instability and oncogenic-driver data to clinical and transcriptomic data improved models’ performances. Precision and recall of tuned algorithms may change significantly as the feature number changes, but accuracy appears not sensitive to these changes.
CANCER
Nature.com

Association between sugar and starch intakes and type 2 diabetes risk in middle-aged adults in a prospective cohort study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. We aimed to investigate the association between sugar or starch intake and the risk of type 2 diabetes (T2D) in middle-aged Japanese adults. Subjects/methods. Participants comprised 27,797 men and 36,880 women aged 45–75 years with no history of diabetes and critical illness...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy