Remote learning options would keep kids safe and tied to their school communities
When summer began, my wife and I decided our daughter should return to in-person learning this Fall. It was not a decision we took lightly. For fifteen months, we had been extremely cautious due to her ongoing pulmonary vulnerability stemming for her extremely premature birth. But with Covid numbers finally coming down, the risk-benefit analysis weighed in favor of sending her back into the Henderson Inclusion School to gain from social engagement with her second-grade teachers and peers.dotnews.com
