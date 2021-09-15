CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Congress: Stop Subsidizing Fossil Fuel Pollution

By Sujatha Bergen
NRDC
NRDC
 5 days ago

As Congress works on a much-needed clean energy package, it is a no-brainer to eliminate antiquated and costly subsidies to the fossil fuel industry. Legislation passed this week by the House Ways and Means Committee would eliminate a key loophole that allows companies that drill overseas to escape taxes. It would also force oil and gas companies to pay for the damage they cause and would establish and extend important tax provisions to advance clean energy.

www.nrdc.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Guess what the three Democrats blocking lower medication prices have in common?

The three conservative Democratic lawmakers threatening to kill their party’s drug pricing legislation have raked in roughly $1.6m of campaign cash from donors in the pharmaceutical and health products industries. One of the lawmakers is the House’s single largest recipient of pharmaceutical industry campaign cash this election cycle, and another lawmaker’s immediate past chief of staff is now lobbying for drugmakers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Georgia Recorder

Struggle over tax break for inherited farmland churns below surface in reconciliation bill

WASHINGTON—Agricultural groups and farm-state lawmakers notched a significant win when U.S. House Democrats chose not to touch a big tax break for inherited property, avoiding for now a confrontation. But opponents remain wary that the idea could come back at any time as Democrats shape their massive $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, and search for ways […] The post Struggle over tax break for inherited farmland churns below surface in reconciliation bill appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Wyden
AFP

US Congress back for frantic autumn with Biden agenda at stake

US lawmakers will dive into the busiest legislative period in years in the coming week, with President Joe Biden counting on a united front from Democrats to pass make-or-break spending bills that he hopes will improve his sagging approval ratings. Facing stinging criticism over the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan and a stubbornly elevated pandemic death toll, Biden is banking on going into next year's midterm elections with historic economic reforms under his belt. Avoiding a government shutdown is also at the top of the agenda, alongside dodging a catastrophic credit default, which may be the largest of the looming deadlines.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pollution#Oil And Gas#Fossil Fuel#Energy Efficiency#The U S Senate#Fy 22 Budget
The Independent

Democrats tackling flash points of taxes, health, climate

Revamp the tax code and important federal health care and environment programs. Spend $3.5 trillion over 10 years, but maybe a lot less. Ensure that no more than three Democrats in all of Congress vote “no” because Republicans will be unanimously opposed.Try to finish within the next couple of weeks. And oh yes: Failure means President Joe Biden s own party will have repudiated him on the cornerstone of his domestic agenda.That's what congressional Democrats face as they try writing a final version of a massive bill bolstering the social safety net and strengthening efforts to tame climate change....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NRDC

Clean, Efficient, Equitable Buildings Infrastructure

As part of its Build Back Better budget reconciliation proposal, the U.S. House of Representatives has included historic provisions to help clean up the homes and buildings in which we live, work, shop, and dine. Specifically, they have proposed approximately $50 billion in investments that will lower our energy bills, power our buildings with increasingly clean energy, improve indoor and outdoor air quality, and cut the greenhouse gas emissions that are driving the climate crisis. These investments are an important first step, but they are a small down payment for what is necessary to truly meet the need for averting the worst impacts of the climate crisis and advancing equity as laid out in President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.
U.S. POLITICS
News Channel Nebraska

Biden's spending bill could be Democrats' last hope of achieving meaningful climate action as crisis worsens

After decades of inaction from the United States on climate, President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats face a reckoning. Biden has big climate ambitions, vowing in April to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. The world is watching closely to see whether the US will deliver on that promise, as the President's climate envoy, John Kerry, prepares to meet with global leaders in November for the United Nations climate summit.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
energynews.us

Harvard University divests its fossil fuel holdings

FINANCE: Harvard University divests of its direct investments in fossil fuel companies following years of criticism from both the on-campus and broader environmental community. (Boston Globe) SOLAR:. • Brunswick, Maine, approves new biodiversity preservation measures months after a decision to allow solar development on rare grassland at Bowdoin College. (Portland...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
investing.com

California Seeks to Avert Blackouts by Burning More Fossil Fuels

(Bloomberg) -- California is asking the federal government to declare an “electric reliability emergency” so the Golden State can lean more heavily on fossil fuels to avoid blackouts. The state’s main grid operator wants the U.S. Department of Energy to suspend air-pollution rules for some natural gas-burning power plants in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mining.com

Harvard’s $42bn fund to end investment in fossil fuels

Harvard University has announced it will no longer invest in fossil fuels and will instead use its $42 billion endowment to support the world’s transition to a green economy, drawing praise from stakeholders that had long pressed the educational institution to exit such holdings. President Lawrence Bacow, who for years...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

Judge deals blow to Obama fossil fuel royalty rule

A federal judge yesterday struck down Obama-era regulations on royalty valuations for coal mined from public lands but kept parts of the rule related to oil and gas payments. The 2016 rule by the Interior Department’s Office of Natural Resources Revenue aimed to rein in mining companies’ practice of selling coal at a discounted rate to their own subsidiaries, deflating the royalty fees owed to taxpayers for developing publicly owned fossil fuels.
CONGRESS & COURTS
northwestgeorgianews.com

California settles climate lawsuit with fossil fuel giant SoCalGas

A fight between the nation's largest gas utility and California's influential climate change regulators has reached a quiet conclusion — but it won't be the last such battle as the Golden State hurries to eliminate heat-trapping fossil fuels. Southern California Gas Co. and the California Energy Commission agreed to settle...
CALIFORNIA STATE
marcellusdrilling.com

Fed Budget Bill Targets Fossil Fuels for Elimination – M-U Responds

This article is provided FREE for Google searchers. In order to access all content on Marcellus Drilling News, please visit our Subscribe page. Not only is the $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill bad for the country (see Americans’ Right to Use NatGas Stripped Away by Infrastructure Bill), the so-called $3.5 trillion budget “reconciliation” bill is even worse–in so many ways. The budget reconciliation bill takes direct aim at eliminating the use of fossil fuels for energy. One way the bill targets fossil fuels is with a new tax on methane emissions. Another way is to force the conversion of power producers away from natural gas (and coal) and to solar and wind. We’ve seen how well that’s worked out in California with massive blackouts and now a hurried effort to build new gas-fired plants to prevent more blackouts.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NRDC

NRDC

New York City, NY
285
Followers
1K+
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

NRDC works to safeguard the earth—its people, its plants and animals, and the natural systems on which all life depends.

 https://www.nrdc.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy