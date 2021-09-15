Congress: Stop Subsidizing Fossil Fuel Pollution
As Congress works on a much-needed clean energy package, it is a no-brainer to eliminate antiquated and costly subsidies to the fossil fuel industry. Legislation passed this week by the House Ways and Means Committee would eliminate a key loophole that allows companies that drill overseas to escape taxes. It would also force oil and gas companies to pay for the damage they cause and would establish and extend important tax provisions to advance clean energy.www.nrdc.org
