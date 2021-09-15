FRWRC Center Stage: Stephanie Myers with ReWed Bridal

Follow ReWed on Facebook or their website. Visit these sites for business hours, bookings, and classes offered. Front Royal Women’s Resource Center is featuring a new series called CenterStage. This is a chance for women in our community to share information about business, causes, events that are special to them. Host Jen Avery makes it fun, easy, and “empowering.” Contact the FRWRC for more information. Are you a member of the FRWRC? Consider membership too!