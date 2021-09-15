CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Front Royal, VA

FRWRC Center Stage: Stephanie Myers with ReWed Bridal

By Jennifer Avery
royalexaminer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollow ReWed on Facebook or their website. Visit these sites for business hours, bookings, and classes offered. Front Royal Women’s Resource Center is featuring a new series called CenterStage. This is a chance for women in our community to share information about business, causes, events that are special to them. Host Jen Avery makes it fun, easy, and “empowering.” Contact the FRWRC for more information. Are you a member of the FRWRC? Consider membership too!

royalexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Shooting at Russian university leaves 8 dead, 28 hurt

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire Monday at a university in Russia, leaving eight people dead and 28 hurt, officials said. The suspect was detained after being wounded in an exchange of fire with police, the Interior Ministry said. There was no immediate information available on his identity or possible motive.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Front Royal, VA
City
Community, VA
Front Royal, VA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frwrc Center Stage#Centerstage#Rockland Community#Personalized#Fundraisingbrick Com
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy