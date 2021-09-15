CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Market Efficiency and Limits to Arbitrage: Evidence from the Volkswagen Short Squeeze

On October 26, 2008, Porsche announced a largely unexpected takeover plan for Volkswagen (VW). The resulting short squeeze in VW’s stock briefly made it the most valuable listed company in the world. In our paper, forthcoming in the Journal of Financial Economics, we argue that this was a manipulation designed to save Porsche from insolvency and the German laws against this kind of abuse were not effectively enforced. Using hand-collected data, our paper provides the first rigorous study of the Porsche-VW squeeze and shows that it significantly impeded market efficiency. Preventing this kind of manipulation in the European Union is important because without efficient securities markets, the EU’s major project of the Capital Markets Union cannot be successful.

