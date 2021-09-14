On-Call General Professional or Municipal Engineering Services. The City of Davis is requesting proposals from qualified firms to provide on-call services for general professional land surveying services to be performed in a prompt, professional and workmanlike manner and in accordance with the standards of the profession. All work, unless otherwise specified, shall be provided on a time and materials basis, and completed to the satisfaction of the City Engineer or Public Works Director within the time periods allocated, as mutually agreed to at the beginning of the assignment.