CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Davis, CA

On-Call General Professional or Municipal Engineering Services

cityofdavis.org
 6 days ago

On-Call General Professional or Municipal Engineering Services. The City of Davis is requesting proposals from qualified firms to provide on-call services for general professional land surveying services to be performed in a prompt, professional and workmanlike manner and in accordance with the standards of the profession. All work, unless otherwise specified, shall be provided on a time and materials basis, and completed to the satisfaction of the City Engineer or Public Works Director within the time periods allocated, as mutually agreed to at the beginning of the assignment.

www.cityofdavis.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davis, CA
Davis, CA
Government
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engineering#Infrastructure#On Call#Time And Materials#Gis#Rfp#Consultant#Submittal Information
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy