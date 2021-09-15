Game of the Week 481: R. Rapport vs S. Karjakin
The most popular chess program offers you everything you will need as a dedicated chess enthusiast, with innovative training methods for amateurs and professionals alike. The Norway Chess Tournament is not all about the duel between World Champion Magnus Carlsen and World Championship Challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi (that will be saved for their World Championship match in November), but the rising star of Richard Rapport is the big news. So far Rapport gained 18 rating-points in Norway and has climbed to number 6 in the world rankings.en.chessbase.com
