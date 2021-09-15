Game of the Week 481: R. Rapport vs S. Karjakin

Doesn’t get any better than Gulfport and Picayune in the early season and these two teams are pretty familiar with one another. Now seven years in a row the two schools have played in September, Maroon Tide leading that series 4-2, but these games especially close over the last three seasons. All of them coming down to just one possession and both teams combining to average more than 82 points per game during that stretch.

PICAYUNE, MS ・ 9 DAYS AGO