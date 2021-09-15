CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IWR names director of project management

Cover picture for the articleIWR North America, one of the longest-standing building enclosure contractors in the U.S., promoted Joe Sharamitaro to director of project management. In this role, Sharamitaro will supervise the project management team, while maintaining the departmental structure and goals of IWR. He will ensure projects are executed effectively and efficiently, aligning internal methodologies and processes with the needs of IWR’s projects. Additionally, he will also monitor the quality, safety, cost and schedule standards for all project management operations.

