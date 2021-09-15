Previous model home in Sussex West - close to Lewes and Rehoboth

Welcome Home to Sussex West! A beautiful 55 plus community located close to Lewes and Rehoboth Beaches. This 3 BR 2BA home has lots of space to offer. This home used to be one of the previous model homes. The kitchen is very spacious offering built-in hutches, kitchen island with new stainless appliances, large great room with fireplace, separate dining area off the kitchen, large owners suite with oversized shower and built-in grab bars and a 1 car garage with storage areas. The HVAC was recently replaced last year. The community of Sussex West offers optional memberships to the year around indoor pool and outdoor pool at the sister community (Colonial East).