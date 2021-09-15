CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewes, DE

Previous model home in Sussex West - close to Lewes and Rehoboth

Cape Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome Home to Sussex West! A beautiful 55 plus community located close to Lewes and Rehoboth Beaches. This 3 BR 2BA home has lots of space to offer. This home used to be one of the previous model homes. The kitchen is very spacious offering built-in hutches, kitchen island with new stainless appliances, large great room with fireplace, separate dining area off the kitchen, large owners suite with oversized shower and built-in grab bars and a 1 car garage with storage areas. The HVAC was recently replaced last year. The community of Sussex West offers optional memberships to the year around indoor pool and outdoor pool at the sister community (Colonial East).

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Shooting at Russian university leaves 8 dead, 28 hurt

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire Monday at a university in Russia, leaving eight people dead and 28 hurt, officials said. The suspect was detained after being wounded in an exchange of fire with police, the Interior Ministry said. There was no immediate information available on his identity or possible motive.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sussex County, DE
Delaware State
Delaware Real Estate
State
Delaware State
Sussex County, DE
Business
Lewes, DE
Business
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Lewes, DE
Real Estate
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Real Estate
Local
Delaware Business
City
Lewes, DE
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welcome Home#Beaches#Baby Boomers#Active Adults Realty
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy