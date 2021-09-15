CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sleepy Hollow, NY

Rockefeller State Park Preserve

visitsleepyhollow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRockefeller State Park Preserve, Route 117, 1 mile east of Route 9, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591. This park is over 1,700 acres donated by the Rockefeller family with over 45 miles of carriage trails. Seasonal activities include hiking, recreational running, bird watching, fishing (New York state fishing license and Rockefeller Park permit required), picnicking, horseback riding, carriage driving, photography, painting, geocaching (park permit required). In winter, there are sledding hills, snowshoe trails, and cross-country skiing. Household pets are allowed on leash.

Sleepy Hollow, NY
