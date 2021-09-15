CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saudi Arabia

Radisson Hotel Group Adds Nearly 1000 Keys in Makkah, Saudi Arabia

Cover picture for the articleRadisson Hotel Group announced the signing of three hotels within the Thakher Makkah megaproject, an urban development in the city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia. The Park Inn by Radisson Makkah Thakher City Tower West, the Park Inn by Radisson Makkah Thakher City Tower East and the Radisson Hotel Makkah Thakher City are set to open in Q4 2022. The new signings will add a total of 992 rooms and apartments, doubling the Group's portfolio in Makkah.

